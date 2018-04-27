GamecockCentral.com

At 9-9 in the conference, the Gamecocks are winners of four straight and are averaging 10 runs per game over the win streak against a Commodore team that’s coming off a series loss to Missouri.

South Carolina takes its red-hot play up to Nashville, Tennessee for a pivotal SEC series against No. 17 Vanderbilt.

“We’re riding some momentum right now but as we say all the time momentum is your next starting pitcher,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “It’s a tough road series playing a great team in Vanderbilt. We need to be ready.”

After losing a few key pieces offensively last season, the Commodores have struggled at times at the plate and come into this weekend after scoring eight runs in 27 innings against Missouri.

They rank in the bottom half of the SEC in almost every major category—runs, batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, RBI—including being last in the conference in total hits.

The pitching, which is top five in opposing batting average and seventh in team ERA, has been the thing powering the team so far.

It’ll still be a tough test, and a chance to boost the Gamecocks’ RPI ranking of 50 as they push toward a NCAA Tournament berth.

They’ll have to try and win the series on the road, which they haven’t done this year. South Carolina’s last road series win came in a sweep of Tennessee last season.

The Gamecocks are 5-5 since 2015 against Vanderbilt and 3-3 in their last six games in Nashville.

“They really play the game hard,” Jonah Bride said. “Coach (Tim) Corbin’s got them, and they always do the little things right. Playing there it’s a little different feel with the turf and the atmosphere. It’ll be good for the guys who play there to practice on the turf.”

Game times and TV:

Friday: 7:30 p.m. EST, SEC Network Plus

Saturday: 3 p.m. EST, SEC Network Plus

Sunday: 2 p.m. EST, SEC Network Plus

Pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Friday: RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Drake Fellows (4-3, 3.03 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Adam Hill (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs. RHP Patrick Raby (2-4, 2.47 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.18 ERA) vs. RHP Mason Hickman (7-1, 3.69 ERA)

In their own words:

Mark Kingston on keeping a consistent lineup the last week: “Continuity is a great thing for a lineup. There’s probably one or two more guys we can continue to get looks at. Matt Williams is a guy we’re going to use in very important spots. There are still guys past the nine we’ve used lately that can really help us, but continuity I think is important for a lineup.”

Mark Kingston on Ridge Chapman pitching his way into more innings after a perfect inning Tuesday: “If he pitches like that, absolutely. The thing that’s held him back is walks. His walks to innings pitched are too high. He knows that, we know that and he’s been working hard; his attitude’s been great…Now we have to see if he can do that with one out and the bases loaded. Can he get out of big jams?”

Logan Chapman on his third Friday-night start: “It makes me feel great just to be in the rotation with the arms we got. Whether it’s Friday, Saturday or Sunday, we got Adam Hill, who’s a really, really, really good pitcher and Cody behind him. To be with those guys in the rotation means a lot.”