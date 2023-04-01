It was all about playing the waiting game for South Carolina baseball.

After letting an early 3-0 lead slip away, potentially staring at a disappointing road series loss to Mississippi State after winning the first game of the weekend and leading in all three, the Gamecocks were patient. They worked their way into Mississippi State's bullpen, a unit which has struggled for the Bulldogs all season and particularly lately.

Finally, the dam burst.

The Gamecocks tied the game in the seventh, took the lead with three runs in the eighth and then blew it wide open with seven runs in the ninth on the way to a 14-5 series-clinching win at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

South Carolina (26-3, 8-1 SEC) has won all seven of its weekend series this season and is just five league wins away from matching all of last season's total with 21 conference games still to go.

Braylen Wimmer started the day off with a bang for the second night in a row, hitting a home run on the first pitch of proceedings. Just four pitches later Gavin Casas followed that up with a home run of his own, and Dylan Brewer added to it on the first pitch of the second inning. In a flash South Carolina had a 3-0 cushion and Jack Mahoney made it stand up retiring 12 of the first 13 Mississippi State (16-13, 1-8 SEC) batters. But the Bulldogs struck in the fifth inning on a Lane Forsythe RBI double and then after pulling another run closer, took the lead on a scoreboard-turning two-run home run by Dakota Jordan off Chris Veach.

Mississippi State had the lead, just nine outs away from handing the Gamecocks a demoralizing series loss going into the toughest portion of their schedule. But withotu starting pitcher Nate Dohm still in the game to keep South Carolina's offense at bay,, the one-run lead was never going to be enough.

Wimmer scored the tying run in the seventh after working a lead-off walk and coming around on Cole Messina's RBI single. Another free pass started things out in the eighth when Brewer worked his way on with a hit-by-pitch, then a throwing error and another hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with nobody out for Ethan Petry.

South Carolina's freshman sensation delivered again, ripping a three-run double to make it 7-4 South Carolina and knocking the air out of Mississippi State's balloon. James Hicks did allow one run in the bottom half of the frame, but put out the fire and preserved a two-run lead going to the ninth.

And on its last legs of the weekend, a Mississippi State team desparate for any kind of positive momentum finally cracked. Once again it was free baserunners to start if off, with an error and a walk accounting for the first two runs that scored on a hit by Wimmer. At one point five straight Gamecocks recorded hits when Evan Stone set the table for Wimmer, Casas, Petry and Messina to all knock in runs on consecutive plate appearances. Talmadge LeCroy and Caleb Denny put their own exclamation points on the weekend by driving in runs, and Hicks finished out the agme in the bottom half.

The Gamecocks will move on to their lone midweek game against a power five conference opponent this season, its annual showdown against North Carolina scheduled for Tuesday night at Charlotte's Truist Field.