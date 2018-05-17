GamecockCentral.com

A strong showing over the course of the weekend with some help around the league could catapult them into a top four seed in the SEC Tournament, getting them out of playing a single-elimination game Tuesday.

The Gamecocks (30-21, 15-12) are fresh off four straight SEC series wins and are in the top 40 of the RPI.

The No. 25 Gamecocks are back on the road again, finishing up the regular season starting Thursday against Texas A&M (35-17, 12-15 SEC).

Game times (all times Eastern): 7:30 p.m./7:30 p.m./3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday's games will be on SEC Network Plus with Saturday's finale on SEC Network

Probable pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Thursday: RHP Logan Chapman (3-1, 4.67 ERA) vs. RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (8-3, 2.85 ERA)

Friday: RHP Adam Hill (6-5, 4.08 ERA) vs. LHP John Doxakis (6-4, 3.15 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.22 ERA) vs. TBA

Injury update:

--TJ Hopkins will travel with the team this weekend to College Station. He's missed the last four games with a back injury. Kingston said he's not sure how Hopkins can be used or in what capacity he'd be available.

--Ridge Chapman is nursing an injury and will not travel with the team this weekend. LT Tolbert, who had a wrist injury in Sunday's game, is fine and is traveling this weekend.

Scouting Texas A&M: The Aggies come in with 3.33 team ERA, which is good for second in the SEC. They're also hitting .284 as a team, eight points higher than South Carolina's batting average.

Michael Helman is atop the SEC with a .358 batting average for the Aggies, who are ranked in the top 15 of the RPI. Even at 12-15 in the SEC, A&M is on the fringe of hosting a regional and Kingston expects the Aggies' best shot.

"It’s a very balanced lineup," Kingston said. "It’s a team you have to play really well against. I think their record in the SEC is indicative of how great the league is this year because they have 35 wins overall. To me, their RPI is within striking distance of hosting.”

In their own words:

Mark Kingston on the Gamecock defense: “We’re at he top in the SEC right now...Our defense has worked really hard. We have veteran guys out there.”

Kingston on RPI as a metric: “I think it’s too basic a metric to decide who the best teams in the country are. I think these days there is a lot more that can be put into it,” “I think there’s a lot more ways with as much technology that’s available these days, as deep as statisticians can go into evaluating players and teams I think it’s too basic a metric.”

Hunter Taylor on potentially getting TJ Hopkins back: “It’s always big to have TJ in the lineup. He’s a presence hitting leadoff, but even if he’s not in there we still feel comfortable with whoever is hitting and leading off. TJ’s great to have, but if TJ isn’t there, so what? The next guy will get it done.”