But one of his biggest gripes came when he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct late in Saturday's game.

Will Muschamp wasn't happy with the officiating for a lot of Saturday's 38-27 loss to Florida, and there's a legitimate reason for him not to be.

"The guy ran 40 yards away and dropped a flag," he said. "I have no idea. I’d rather him drop it on my feet.”

Muschamp admitted he was voicing his displeasure on the officiating prior to the flag, saying things to them, but doesn't know exactly what he said that officially got him the 15-yard flag because the ref was almost half a football field away before he threw it.

“It’s not my job to judge," Muschamp said of the call. "Drop it on my feet next time. I’m not going to comment on anything else. Don’t go 40 yards away and drop a flag, how about that?...Gutless.”

Florida was the beneficiary of a few non-calls over the course of Saturday's game, getting away with what looked like a false start and hold on a 75-yard touchdown run and offensive pass interference on the put away touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina also had a potential game-changing interception called back for defensive holding down just four points in the fourth quarter.

“We have to be able to tune all that out," Israel Mukuamu said. "They didn’t help us either. We can’t let the game get into their hands.”



Mukuamu was the player held on Florida's game-tying 75-yard run in the third quarter with replay showing he was getting held the majority of the way down the field as he was trying to tackle the ball carrier.

“I saw the running back come out and tried to chase him," he said. "I was getting held the entire time. The refs didn’t see it, I guess. That’s what happened.”

The officiating prompted a pretty emotionally-charged second half with the fans being incredibly vocal and voicing their disdain for the calls on the field.

The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) have a "control what you can control" mentality and said they tried to not let those things affect them in a game.

“No one mouthed off to an official or said anything wrong to them," Ernest Jones said. "They’re out there trying to do their job to the best of their ability.”

As of 4:38 p.m., the league's SECOfficiating Twitter account hasn't tweeted since Oct. 17.