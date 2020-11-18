Then, Gamecock interim head coach Mike Bobo said on the SEC Teleconference the Gamecocks are “close to that number” as well.

The Tigers already had last week’s game postponed due to not having enough players available to play because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing protocols, and are near that threshold again this week.

Things are a little tenuous right now with South Carolina and Missouri’s scheduled game this Saturday.

“With injuries and opt outs we’re close to that number,” Bobo said. “I think everybody’s thin right now. You’re always thin at the end because of injuries but now you add opt outs, it causes some concern for you as a coach getting guys ready to play.”

The SEC has a minimum roster requirement that schools need to have at least 53 scholarship players available for a game with different positions needing to meet a certain threshold of players available.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said this week the Tigers are right around 56 players available, obviously a razor-thin margin above the 53 required.

South Carolina’s situation isn’t that dire, but the Gamecocks are fighting some number issues as well.

The Gamecocks had four more opt outs this week, bringing that total to seven on the year, and mixing that in with injuries to key players brings the Gamecocks scholarship players available right now to 68.

While it’s obviously 15 above the threshold, it makes things in practice difficult.

“Guys get thin, you have less guys to practice, guys are having to take more reps. It’s a lot more strain on their bodies than they’re used to,” Bobo said. “You might have enough to play but not enough to practice. That causes a lot of extra strain on these kids and these kids’ bodies.”

The good news for South Carolina fans is the Gamecocks seem “good,” Bobo said from their last round of COVID testing on Tuesday but a decision won’t be made until later in the week by the SEC office.

South Carolina's final round of testing happens Thursday and that could add more guys to the unavailable list.

“I think it’s going to come down to the numbers you have available after your last test and the SEC makes a call,” Bobo said. “I don’t know if it’s in my hands or coach Drinkwitz’s hands whether we play or not. If you get below that number or close to that number I guess the SEC office has to make the call. It’s a call we don’t make.”

The Gamecocks are scheduled to play Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and are done with strenuous practices this week; they’ll walk-through Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well to help nurse some of those injuries.

Bobo wasn’t pleased with practice Tuesday but said the team did better this morning.

“I thought it was a good practice. I still don’t think we could beat Missouri today, but that’s why we have Thursday, Friday and some of Saturday to get ready,” Bobo said. “That’s what I told those guys…It was a better practice today.”

