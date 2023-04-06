With one ferocious swing, Ethan Petry planted South Carolina’s flag on the national college baseball scene.

Then he did it again.

South Carolina’s freshman phenom crushed a two-run home run off LSU ace Paul Skenes — who had not allowed a home run to the first 162 batters he faced in 2023 — then followed it up with an electrifying fifth-inning grand slam off Micah Bucknam.

No. 6 South Carolina made the statement of all statements on Thursday night, pounding No. 1 LSU 13-5 in front of a sellout crowd of 8,242 fans at Founders Park. It was the type of night this program has waited years for through its recent downward spiral, an evening where the eyes of the college baseball world were on Columbia.

"When I feel good, I feel good," Petry said. "Cole Messina actually taught me that. He told me to take the least swings you can, and you're going to feel good in the game. Ever since then, I've been skyrocketing."

Petry’s two-run shot off Skenes put LSU (25-5, 6-4 SEC) in an immediate hole and gave Will Sanders a cushion to work with. Sanders was back on the mound after Mark Kingston skipped him in the weekend rotation for the series at Mississippi State last week.

Sanders responded with three of his sharpest innings of the season, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out four batters. He looked poised to push deeper into the game with a 3-1 lead after Braylen Wimmer’s solo home run off Skenes, but lightning had other plans.

A 66-minute lightning delay halted the game in the fourth inning and knocked both starting pitchers out, turning a battle of aces into a bullpen game. Just two days ago after his team’s 5-0 win over North Carolina, Kingston echoed his confidence in these situations.

“Generally we feel like we have a good chance if we can turn it into a bullpen game late,” he said.

His team backed up the faith.

While Eli Jones, James Hicks and Wesley Sweatt kept the Tigers in check, South Carolina pounded out six runs in two innings against Bucknam, each baserunner bringing Founders Park into a further frenzy. It finally crescendoed when Petry came back to the plate with a 3-1 lead and the bases loaded. Everyone rose to their feet in anticipation of the moment, and Petry kept them there with the latest line in his increasingly long resume of storybook moments.

He walloped a 2-2 pitch into the stands in left, setting off chaotic celebrations in the dugout, stands and everywhere around Gamecock nation.

"It was surreal," Petry said. "I heard the fans behind my back the whole game, and I was just loving it and feeding off the energy. It was so much fun."

One swing of the bat to confirm loud and clear to everyone that yes, this is real.

Yes, this team that started the season unranked in most of the major polls has a winning percentage of .900 in SEC play one-third of the way through the schedule.

Yes, South Carolina handed Skenes his first loss of the season.

Yes, explosive offensive numbers against the likes of UMass-Lowell and Bethune-Cookman are carrying over into conference play.

Yes, the pitching depth that Kingston feels great about held LSU in check again, limiting a potent offense to just one run over the first six innings before a pair of late home runs after the outcome was decided.

And for at least one night, yes, Founders Park shook and felt the way it did during the peak Ray Tanner years.

"As we've been doing all year, we've just been showing the country that we're a really good baseball team in all areas," Kingston said. "We don't put too much emphasis on any one day, but I think that the total picture of what we're doing right now, it's just hard to ignore."

If it was hard to ignore before, it might be impossible after Thursday.

****************************************************************************************

