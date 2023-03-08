It was another straightforward midweek for South Carolina baseball.

After losing five of them last season, the Gamecocks are now 5-0 in midweek baseball so far in 2023 after yet another comfortable in on Wednesday night. South Carolina scored seven runs in the second inning, six more in the third and coasted to a 19-1 win over USC Upstate at Fluor Field.

South Carolina (13-1) has now won its five midweek games by a combined score of 69-8, and will not have any more weeks this season with multiple midweek games. The nine remaining midweek games will come one at a time over the final 10 weeks of the season, with just one open midweek left in 2023.

The latest midweek offensive onslaught started when Carson Hornung — back in the lineup after an off day on Tuesday — hit a two-run double in the second inning off USC Upstate (7-7) starter Mathieu Curtis. That double opened up the floodgates, and Gavin Casas provided the big blow just minutes later. After a Caleb Denny hit-by-pitch and a Braylen Wimmer walk loaded the bases, Casas hit a three-run double out to deep left field to clear the bases.

Casas was coming into the game with three home runs in his last two games and eight home runs in just 13 games on the season, and he added another five RBIs to his now team-leading season tally. Ethan Petry kept his hot streak going with his own two-run double to right on a similar swing to his second inning home run on Tuesday, and in a blink Matthew Becker had plenty of run support.

Becker made his first start of the season on Wednesday night and threw his season-high in both pitches and innings, going 3 ⅔ innings with just one run allowed on 76 tosses. He did have some control problems with three walks and a hit batter scattered in his outing, but he always made the pitches he needed to work around any trouble.

And even without those, his offense did more than enough to make sure it was a low-leverage night.

In the third inning Dylan Brewer became the 11th different Gamecock to hit a home run in the first 14 games of the season when he touched off his first blast of the season out to right-center field. It was the second straight night a Clemson transfer hit their first home run in a South Carolina uniform, following on from Jonathan French’s blast on Tuesday. Casas hit his second RBI double in as many innings to give South Carolina its eight game with double-digit runs of the season, and by the time the dust settled on the top of the third it was already 13-0.

Wimmer hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning, and freshman Will Tippett got himself on the board with his first career RBI on an eighth inning single.

Thanks to the offensive explosion, Mark Kingston was able to get some of his depth relief pitchers some work. Austin Williamson pitched for the first time since Feb. 22, Jackson Phipps the first time since Feb. 24, Brett Thomas made just his second outing of the season and Wesley Sweatt got his first outing of the month. Even Sam Simpson — the redshirt freshman who missed all of last season and was yet to pitch in 2023 before Wednesday — got into the game with eighth inning work.

Gamecock relievers have now combined to throw 14 1/3 scoreless innings over the last three games with 19 strikeouts against just three walks and only six hits allowed.

South Carolina will open its final series of non-conference play on Friday night against Bethune-Cookman.