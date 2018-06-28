GamecockCentral.com

One of the biggest issues will be finding out the order for the annual Reedy River Rivalry against Clemson with the venue for Saturday’s neutral site game still up in the air.

He sat down at the table and started by essentially saying the staff is in the offseason mode, which means it’s time to buckle down on recruiting and, almost as important, getting next year’s schedule fully situated.

Mark Kingston walked into the media room at Founders Park Wednesday and jested, “What do you guys have to ask me?” joking and saying it’s the offseason.

“I think they’re still trying to figure out the rotation for the Clemson series,” Kingston said. “Your guess is as good as mine. I still think there are some cities in play. I don’t know when they’re going to make that official announcement but I think we’re close.”

The four-year contract with Greenville and Fluor Field ran out this year with the bidding process still going on to see who will get the Saturday game of one of college baseball’s best rivalries.

If Greenville weren’t to get the game again, the series has played games in the past in Charleston. There are also other professional ballparks in the state: one in Myrtle Beach and another in Columbia.

The other two games would be played at Founders Park and Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers are scheduled to get the Friday game this year with the Gamecocks getting the series finale Sunday.

After that, Kingston said the nonconference schedule should work similar to last year’s and those from years past.

Outside Clemson, the Gamecocks had series against VMI, Charleston Southern and Princeton while playing North Florida, Winthrop, Furman, North Carolina A&T, Harvard, The Citadel, Davidson, North Carolina, Presbyterian and College of Charleston in midweek games.

A similar slate of in-state teams should be on the docket this year with the big rivalry game in Charlotte still going to be played.

“North Carolina in Charlotte will remain consistent,” Kingston said. “We’re status quo on the schedule that’s been there the last couple years in terms of how it’s been planned out the last few years.”