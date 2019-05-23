News More News
Gamecocks to host NCAA Tournament team next year

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
Beat Writer
It's getting to the point in the offseason where non-conference schedules start to get finalized, and South Carolina is no different.

According to SportsIllustrated's Jon Rothstein Gamecocks are officially in the inaugural SEC/AAC challenge hosting a team that went deep into the NCAA Tournament last season.

They'll host Houston, a team coming off a 33-4 season that ended in a three-seed and a Sweet 16 loss to Kentucky. The Cougars are expected to be a top 25 team to start the season next year.

South Carolina also has games at Clemson and Virginia scheduled along with other games against Gardner-Webb, Boston. They'll also play a neutral site game against Rutgers along with games in Mexico against Wichita State and potentially West Virginia and Frank Martin's mentor Bob Huggins.

The Gamecocks are coming off a season where they missed a tournament but return a bulk of their roster next season and bring in a recruiting class with four high school players—including two Rivals150 players in Trae Hannibal and Jalyn McCreary—and a graduate transfer Micaiah Henry.

Photo by Chris Gillespie
