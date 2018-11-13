Two games into the season, three if you count the exhibition, and there is a lot for the Gamecocks to fix. It's not just that they lost the exhibition, and then lost to Stony Brook, it was how they lost.

Stony Brook outrebounded South Carolina by 16. It shot 46 percent from three. South Carolina has been unable to string together defensive stops.

On the offensive side, South Carolina is shooting just 22 percent from three, and missed its first 19 attempts of the season. It had just six assists against USC Upstate, and has only ten fast break points all season.

"I'm excited about our team," Frank Martin said after the Stony Brook loss. "I was excited yesterday, I was excited last month, I'll be excited tomorrow."

Where's Chris Silva?

The biggest question so far revolves around Chris Silva. He was named preseason All-SEC, and his play last year backed up the expectations. But he was benched in the second half of the exhibition and the Stony Brook game. Against USC Upstate he had 13 points and 11 rebounds, but he had about as little impact as one can have with a double-double.

Silva was 2-9 against USC Upstate, and is 3-14 for the year. He has more turnovers and fouls (five each), than baskets. After the USC Upstate game, he talked about playing a defense South Carolina "could take pride in." Against Stony Brook, though, Silva’s defense was so bad that Frank Martin benched him rather than give up another easy basket.

“They did nothing but run ball screens and he's yet to guard the ball screen," Martin said. "If he's not going to guard the ball screen, they're going to kill my guards. He's got to come out."

Two games is a small sample size, and there are some mitigating factors to consider. Silva, and most big men, sometimes struggle against small quick teams that can pressure entry passes. Without an experienced point guard to feed him the ball, sometimes Silva has looked forgotten on offense. When the game was slipping away against Stony Brook, for five or six possessions in a row South Carolina made a point to run the offense through Silva, and good things happened.

But the overall lack of energy from a player who has always thrived on having a high motor is definitely a concern.



"We're past the days of coaching what we didn't get done today for the older guys," Martin said. "If they need me to coach them, (...) then obviously coaching is very overrated."

Fabulous Freshmen

Raise your hand if you thought South Carolina would be led in scoring by two freshmen.

Keyshawn Bryant launched himself onto the scene with a tomahawk dunk less than a minute into his first game. He finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in leading the Gamecocks to the win. He wasn't as spectacular against the Seawolves, but he was solid, with nine points, three assists, and two rebounds.

A.J. Lawson looked a little overwhelmed in the opener, but once he got rid of the butterflies, he was a force. Lawson scored 23 points and dished six assists in the loss to Stony Brook, and did everything he could to lead South Carolina to a win.

Lawson is leading the Gamecocks in points and assists, with Bryant second in both categories. Lawson also leads the Gamecocks in steals. Both are long, athletic, solid defenders. Both play hard, and they were the ones leading the Gamecocks in the final minutes against the Seawolves.

"I'm going to win the game with the guys who are giving us the best chance, not who was good last year," Martin said.

Scouting the Spartans

Norfolk State is 2-1 on the year, with wins over Mid-Atlantic Christian (non-NCAA program) and Clarion (NCAA Division II).Norfolk State's loss was a respectable 63-44 defeat at Michigan. Junior guard Nic Thomas leads Norfolk State in scoring at 13.7 points per game.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs. Norfolk State

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 13

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

TO FOLLOW: The Insiders Forum | GCgameday on Twitter | live stats | listen | watch