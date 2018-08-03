GamecockCentral.com

And now, with the Gamecocks looking for a new starting punt returner, Muschamp is going to try something new to make sure whoever he puts back there is ready to go.

Those struggles—which ranged from fumbles to not letting balls roll into the end zone or other frustrating miscommunications—have been well documented.

Will Muschamp remembers the struggles he and the Gamecocks went through on punt return his first season on campus.

“We are going to have some live coverages, that was one of the notes I had from the season,” Muschamp said. “Early in the year I felt like we didn’t cover as well at times in some punting situations. We were not as effective in returning punts as well as we needed to. So we will do some live kicks.”

Also see: Full updates from South Carolina's preseason media day

The Gamecocks are replacing Chris Lammons, who was the go-to returner the last two seasons and is now in the Atlanta Falcons’ training camp.

It’ll be a wide-open competition with a handful of options to put back there.

Rashad Fenton, Keisean Nixon, Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel will all take reps at returner along with a few other guys like Jamyest Williams.

A few of those players, including Nixon, worked out at the position before Lammons ultimately won the job and was the only player to return punts last season.

That’s why Muschamp wants to have as many live-game situations during practice as he can for the special teams unit.

“Obviously when you have an untested returner, which we are probably going to have, it is important to see live bullets,” he said. “At the end of the day, that is going to be important.”

Also see: Gamecocks made huge catching prospect 'feel like a priority'

Aside from punt returner, the only other open special teams spot is the starting place kicker. It was a bit of an inconsistent spot last year with Parker White having a few different ups and downs his freshman season.

White hit all 26 of his PATs but went just 14-for-25 on field goals and went 4-for-12 from 40 yards or longer.

He’ll go up against Alex Woznick—who went 1-for-3 on field goals and 10-for-11 on extra points—and Shane Hynes, a grad transfer who went 9-for-15 on field goals and hit all but two of his 16 PATs.

“Those three guys will compete through camp and we will look at it every day to see from a production standpoint,” Muschamp said. “All three are very capable of being our kicker here at South Carolina. We need to improve at the end of the day. It probably cost us a game or two at the end of the year.”

Also see: Big in-state running back thrilled to land USC offer

Both competitions will probably go right up until the Gamecocks kick off against Coastal Carolina Sept. 1.

“I think the talent and the ability is there, and certainly the competition to me, the guys having to strain every day is going to create consistency in their performance which will make us a better team,” Muschamp said.