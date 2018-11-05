But, through all of it, the Gamecocks were able to turn out their best offensive performance of the season preserve and pull out a four-point win on the road at Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks were without their top two running backs to start the second half and, with about 25 minutes to play, lost their starting left tackle that was filling in for the other left tackle that was hurt and replaced him with Blake Camper, who didn’t play much left tackle in his career.

At this time of year, teams are used to playing without players or with guys dinged up, but Saturday took it to another level.

“I think it’s a testament to our coaching staff and how they prepare us for games. Coach Wolf did a great job of mixing it up and putting guys in different positions to get them ready no matter what happens. Blake did a great job coming in,” Jake Bentley said. “He was ready to go.”

South Carolina scored 48 points, one shy of the season high and the most in a conference game this season. The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) put up 510 yards of offense, the fourth-highest ever under Will Muschamp and second-most against an SEC as well.

The Gamecocks had some of their biggest plays with a makeshift offensive line in, playing a true freshman at left tackle and Camper, who took the majority of his reps in practice at guard or the right tackle spot, in on one of the most important positions on the offensive line.

Camper was able to hold his own, posting 52.9 grade against the Rebels, which speaks a lot to offensive line coach Eric Wolford and his ability to prepare players for whatever happens in a game.

“I think he’s very detailed in his approach and I think he has a big picture (in mind),” Will Muschamp said. “He’s very demanding as a coach. When you’re demanding and you get positive results, the players respect that. I think he has a good balance of being very demanding but being very fair."

The offensive line paved the way for some of the biggest plays in the game, including a few huge runs late. Mon Denson ripped off a 69-yard sprint that put the Gamecocks in good position for the eventual score.

For Denson it was an emotional moment in what was one of the biggest runs of his career and it helped him honor one of his uncles, Ricky Lovejoy, who died earlier this year.

“I just wanted to make sure I had him with me this game. I decided to wear it this game,” Denson said. “I had been meaning to wear it but battling injuries I remembered to wear it this gams. I guess he was with me.”

The line also protected Jake Bentley well, not allowing a sack all game; the one sack was a protection issue from a running back, Muschamp said.

Bentley would go on to have what Muschamp called his “best game as a Gamecock” throwing for a season-high 363 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, the first time against a SEC team this season he didn’t turn the ball over.

Muschamp described Bentley’s performance as “gutsy” as the junior quarterback scored the game-winning touchdown on a four-yard scramble, giving his team a much-needed win behind a thin offensive line.

“They went seven across,” Bentley said. “It was zone coverage. In that situation, we talk about it all the time, just try and get it in yourself knowing they’re dropping in zone. I went through my reads and tried to make a play for our team.”