“It’s just trying to do what’s best for our team based on how guys are trending. That’s probably the best way I can answer that question,” Mark Kingston said. “Bosnic is still a very important piece of our weekend in getting a lot of innings but we’re going to keep our options open and see how the series develops.”

South Carolina will keep the first two pitchers the same on the weekend but is leaving the Sunday starter as TBA heading into the Florida weekend to allow for some flexibility.

For the first time this season, the Gamecocks are subtly tweaking their pitching rotation.

Julian Bosnic (1-1, 5.51 ERA) has started every Sunday this season but has struggled lately. Over his last two starts at Texas and Vanderbilt he hasn’t gotten out of the fourth inning and has allowed eight hits, six walks and nine earned runs.

Kingston didn’t offer any secrets as to who is starting Sunday, but said the Gamecocks will get through the first two games of the series and choose a starter for game three based off of who is available.

One candidate is Brett Kerry, who’s coming off one of his better career outings last week and has been a weekend starter in the past.

Kerry is 9-1 in his South Carolina career with a 2.47 ERA. Kerry is coming off a 5.2 scoreless innings against Vanderbilt out of the bullpen where he gave up three hits and struck out 10.

This season, as the team’s closer, he’s made six appearances with a 0.64 ERA. He’s picked up two wins and a save in 14 innings and allowed one earned run, nine hits and three walks to 28 strikeouts.

“Whenever my name is called I’m ready to go in. However best I can help the team, that’s kind of where I go in and pitch,” Kerry said. “I feel like I can throw my best in a closing role or a starter role.”

Kingston said Kerry is the Braylen Wimmer of the pitching staff, where he’s able to be used in a lot of different ways—starter, long relief and as a closer—similar to Wimmer in the Gamecocks’ lineup.

“I would say Kerry gives us the flexibility to start him, use him in the middle of the game, close him, he’s a Swiss Army Knife,” Kingston said. “We want to use him to get the most important outs and the most outs we possibly can. We’ll see how it goes.”

Kerry has started games in the past, starting last season as the Saturday starter before moving to the closer role.

“Closer, I’m probably going in for one or maybe two innings, so you’re giving that full effort for that one inning,” Kerry said. “While starting you want to try and make sure you have some energy for those later innings in the fifth or six inning to make sure you can get through those later innings.”

South Carolina hosts No. 5 Florida starting Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.