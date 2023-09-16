ATHENS, Ga. — For a moment, it looked like one of those days South Carolina fans would talk about for the rest of their lives.

Going into the locker room inside a shell-shocked Sanford Stadium, leading No. 1 Georgia 14-3 after a ferocious Stone Blanton sack on Carson Beck put an exclamation point on the half.

But the red beast on the home sideline did what it has for a third year running now, storming back with an immediate third quarter rally. The Bulldogs scored on their first two possessions of the second half and drowned the Gamecock surge, eventually winning 24-14 to extend the longest active winning streak in college football to 20 games.

South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC) came out on the opening drive of the game with a script designed to move Spencer Rattler off his spots, keep the Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) pass rush at bay and exploit a secondary missing All-American Javon Bullard. The drive culminate with a third-and-16 tunnel screen to Antwane Wells Jr., who shook tackles all the way in the end zone to give the Gamecocks the early lead.

Wells did injure himself on the play though, leaving the sideline on the cart minutes later and returning with an air cast on his right foot. Shane Beamer suspected it was a broken right foot during his in-game interview on the CBS broadcast, but more information will be available soon.

Back on the field the Bulldogs tacked on three points on their first offensive possession of the game, and a rainy afternoon settled into a slog from there. T.J. Sanders had a career day on South Carolina’s defensive line, recording six tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a pass break-up in the first half alone to fluster the Bulldogs at every turn.

Peyton Woodring shanked a 27-yard field goal in the rain late in the first half after South Carolina bowed up in the red zone, and the offense capitalized.

Rattler led the offense on an 80-yard touchdown march in less than three minutes, completing big passes to Legette and Trey Knox before Dakereon Joyner punched it in from two yards out on a direct snap.

14-3 at the half, heads turning all over college football.

They turned back pretty quickly.

Georgia outgained South Carolina 197-32 in an overpowering third quarter, thundering down the field for two nearly effortless touchdown drives while stopping the Gamecocks twice to win the frame 14-0. Daijun Edwards and Dillon Bell had the touchdown cappers, and even after Woodring missed his second field goal of the game early in the fourth quarter, it was not enough.

After a quick three-and-out defensively aided by a Knox drop, Georgia put the final nail in the coffin with an eight-play drive that featured six runs, punctuated by the third rushing score of the half when Cash Jones scampered home from 13 yards out.

Rattler finished the game an impressive 22-of-42 passing with 256 yards, but spent most of the fourth quarter running for his life as the Bulldogs dialed up blitzes in increasingly obvious passing situations. His third-and-20 heave for O'Mega Blake late in the fourth quarter fell into Dan Jackson's arms for Rattler's first interception of the season, and the last gasps on an upset bid died. Edwards finished off his career-high 118 rushing yards on just 20 yards carries, soaking up more clock.

South Carolina will host Mississippi State in the SEC home opener next week, a crucial game between two teams now 0-1 in the league after Saturday losses.

