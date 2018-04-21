GamecockCentral.com

After putting up 11 runs on 14 hits last night, the Gamecocks responded with another big offensive performance Saturday, using a fast start to beat LSU 11-4 and take the series.

Saturday's win marks the first back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts of the year and clinches the first series win over a top 25 team since sweeping Ole Miss in March of 2016.

“I think it should absolutely help our confidence. I think it also proves to the guys what it takes from a preparation standpoint to play this well," head coach Mark Kingston said. "It just reiterates that you need to prepare at that level. It shows you that and I do think it builds your confidence because when you have this kind of success you want more.”

Also see: Full updates from Founders Park Saturday

After putting up three runs over 23 innings last weekend, the Gamecocks (22-17, 8-9 SEC) are outscoring LSU 22-4 over two games with the Tigers hitting just .159 as a team.

South Carolina got off to a fast start, tagging starter Mi'Khail Hilliard, who came in with a 1.75 ERA, for three runs in the first inning off three hits and a sacrifice fly from Justin Row.

“That was a really good pitcher they had throwing today,” Kingston said. “I just thought we did a really nice job executing the game plan.”

The Gamecocks added five more over the course of the next two innings, with three in the second coming off back-to-back doubles from Madison Stokes and LT Tolbert.

Stokes and Tolbert combined to hit 5-for-10 and drove in six of the team's 11 runs. It was Stokes's second multi-hit game of the weekend, finishing with four RBI.

Row, TJ Hopkins and Chris Cullen all collected RBIs as well.

“We’ve just been swinging the bat well," Stokes said. "Pitchers have been doing their job, and we’ve backed them up and just stayed on them.”

Also see: Gamecocks chasing highly-sought after Alabama defender

After jumping out to a quick lead, it was Adam Hill who was able to pitch around a few jams over six shutout innings to put the game on cruise control.

He'd scatter four hits and three walks over his outing, putting a base runner on in every inning he pitched.

“Adam was effectively wild. He didn’t give up any runs but it took him 115 pitches to get through six innings," Kingston said. "I think it speaks to his talent that he can do that and still throw six shutout innings but he needs to take that next step both for us and his future.”

Click for Saturday's box score

Hill (4-4, 4.05 ERA) held the Tigers hitless in 13 at-bats with runners on base, including getting out of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth to strand three. LSU left eight runners on base Saturday afternoon.

His outing comes a day after Logan Chapman gave up two hits over 6.2 shutout innings.

"I made pitches when I needed to, and that’s what helps out in the end but I definitely need to be more consistent," Hill said. "There’s always room for improvement, so I’m going to definitely work on that and try to be in the zone more to use that and try to go deeper in games.”

With a win tomorrow, the Gamecocks would move to .500 in the league for the first time this season.

“We’re playing the kind of baseball that wins games right now in this league,” Kingston said. “I want to see some consistency. I want to see continued development out of the bullpen, which is a key for us.”

Also see: Gamecocks chasing 2019 combo guard

Player of the game: Madison Stokes finished 3-for-5 and drove in four runs, including two on a double in the eighth.

Pivotal moment: After Coyne gave up four runs in the eighth, TJ Shook came in with the game in the balance and settled thing down. He'd get out of the inning with a strikeout and groundout to preserve the lead.

Up next: The Gamecocks go for a sweep Sunday with Cody Morris (6-3, 3.61 ERA) on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.