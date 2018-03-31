GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina (17-11, 4-5 SEC) entered the weekend desperately seeking a few conference wins over Tennessee after starting 1-5 in SEC play. After two wins though, the Gamecocks were no longer looking to stop the bleeding, but for their first SEC sweep since last year’s Tennessee series.

With some timely hitting late, the Gamecocks downed the Volunteers, 6-3.

The Gamecocks turned to junior Ridge Chapman, a right-hander with a 3.68 ERA and little run support this season.

It looked early as if that might change. Jacob Olson reached on an error and LT Tolbert singled to start the Gamecock first. Eventually, Carlos Cortes would add a two-out infield single, but the Gamecocks would strand all three on a long flyout.

In the third, Tolbert and Bride both reached, giving the Gamecocks runners on second and third with no outs. Still, the Gamecocks only brought in one, after a Cortes sacrifice fly.

Chapman, for his part, cruised through the lineup the first time through, allowing only one baserunner in the first three innings.

In the fourth inning, however, Chapman’s command left him. After walking the first two batters, Chapman gave up a two-RBI double to Tennessee’s Andre Lipcius. Lipcius would eventually come in to score on a single by Evan Russell.

The Gamecocks would get one back in the sixth inning as Chris Cullen scored Cortes on a hard groundout to third, but again the Gamecocks stranded a runner at third.

The Gamecock relievers kept South Carolina in the game though. After Sawyer Bridges threw two and a third scoreless innings, Carmen Mlodziski came in, giving up two hits and a walk in his second appearance of the weekend. With the bases loaded, TJ Shook came in to prevent any damage.

Shook got behind 3-0 though. He fought back with three straight fastballs to strike out Lipcius swinging.

It was a momentum swing the Gamecocks needed.

"At that point, the margin for error was so slim," Kingston said. "We just felt like TJ (Shook) would come in and pound the strike zone ... 3-0 and the bases loaded for a guy that just came into the game, that's a real tough situation, but TJ came through. He made some great pitches after that and to me it changed the entire momentum of the game."

After a walk and hit by pitch, Matt Williams loaded the bases with a 1-out single. Cortes would strike out, but Riley Hogan worked a 6-pitch walk to tie the game at three.

Shook picked up two quick outs before surrendering back-to-back singles and yielding to closer Eddy Demurias. Demurias induced a quick groundout and again kept the Gamecocks in the game.

Kyle Jacobsen, a defensive replacement for Danny Blair, singled with one out and stole second, making it to third on the same wild pitch. Olson then became the hero, doubling in Jacobsen to put the Gamecocks on top.

They weren’t done though, as Jonah Bride worked a walk and Matt Williams hit a two-run double.

Demurias came back out to make quick work of the Vols in the ninth and secure the sweep.