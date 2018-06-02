GamecockCentral.com

They got both with Morris tossing over seven brilliant innings as South Carolina outlasted delays that pushed back the start time over four hours and a ECU rally to sink the Pirates 4-2 and move one win away from winning a regional.

GREENVILLE, N.C.—After taxing its bullpen in Friday’s regional opener, the Gamecocks needed a win and a big outing from Cody Morris to set itself up nicely heading into Sunday.

“It’s got to be one of the bigger outings we’ve had in this program in a long time under the circumstances,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Everything this program needed to be he gave us tonight.”

Morris (8-3, 3.68 ERA) threw a career-high 7.1 innings, the longest by any Gamecock pitcher this year, giving up two runs and scattering five hits and four walks.

He’d pitch out of a few jams, giving up his runs on a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a delayed steal of home, but struck out at least seven batters for the third straight start.

Morris said it was “a lot of fun” to pitch in front of a sellout crowd at Clark-LeClair Stadium as he turned in arguably his best start of the season when it mattered the most.

Over his last three starts the redshirt sophomore is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He’s gone at least seven innings in all three outings with 24 strikeouts.

“He’s grown up. I think he’s become more comfortable on that stage,” Kingston said. “As the season’s gone on he’s had enough good performances that he does really believe he can be that guy. I think a lot of that is confidence in the results he’s gotten.”

Morris was able to pitch a little bit looser thanks to the Gamecock offense putting up three runs in the first inning off starter Alec Burleson.

Sparked by a leadoff infield hit from Friday’s hero Danny Blair, they’d pick up three hits in the first, including a two-run double from Jonah Bride and a RBI single from LT Tolbert.

Blair's three hits were the most from a leadoff hitter since April 24 (17 games) when TJ Hopkins finished 3-for-5.

They wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning with Jacob Olson roping his 20th double of the season to left field for some insurance in what was a one-run game, allowing the Gamecocks (35-24) to hold on for a win.

“It was huge to jump out early for sure. Danny Blair at the top of the lineup had three hits. That’s huge for us,” Bride said. “We were able to hang on to it.”

After Morris came out and put a runner on with one out, the Gamecocks turned it over to their bullpen and it didn’t disappoint.

Ridge Chapman and Sawyer Bridges combined to pitch 1.2 scoreless innings and striking out two. Chapman, in his first appearance since May 12 against Missouri, pitched out of the jam in the eighth before Bridges picked up the last three outs for his fourth save of the year.

It ended with a flourish, striking out the final hitter of the game and Bridges jumping up and screaming towards his dugout.

“It was a packed crowd and Cody threw a gem,” he said. “I didn’t want to be the guy to mess that up and mess it up for our team. I’m an emotional guy when I’m on the mound and I used it to my advantage.”

The Gamecocks are now one win away from the Super Regionals, needing one win over their last two to advance in the tournament. They’ll play Sunday night and if they lose, again on Monday with the winner moving on to the Supers.

“We’ll focus on tomorrow. We’ll enjoy tonight’s game for a little bit but we’re on to the next game,” Kingston said. “We’ll focus on that. That’s what guys hear now. It’s not looking to far ahead.”

Player of the game: Cody Morris pitched brilliantly, giving up just two runs in a career-best 7.1 innings while striking out seven.

Pivotal moment: Ridge Chapman came in with a runner on first and the top of ECU's lineup coming to the plate. He struck out leadoff hitter Bryant Packard and got a pop up to end the inning to keep it at a then one-run game.

Up next: The Gamecocks face the winner of Sunday's UNCW/ECU game in the regional championship. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.