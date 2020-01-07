So when Blackshear and the Gators come into Colonial Life Tuesday night, the Gamecocks know what they’re getting into.

Blackshear started his career at Virginia Tech and Buzz Williams and Martin saw him play every year at Tech with the Gamecocks and Hokies squaring off in the preseason in a secret scrimmage.

Frank Martin knows Kerry Blackshear well, and Tuesday won’t be the first time the two share a court in Columbia despite this being Blackshear’s first season in the SEC.

“Blackshear good. He’s got great hands. Any time you see a guy with great hands he has a chance to be a real good player. He catches everything and never fumbles the ball,” Martin said. “Some guys get bumped and lose the ball; he’s not going to lose the ball. That’s why he shoots so many free throws because he deals with contact. He never misses a free throw. He knows how to get to the line. He’s a real good player. He plays like a fifth-year senior who’s been through the ropes.”

Through 13 games, Blackshear is averaging 14.9 points and nine rebounds per game, both team-highs.

He’s also leading the entire conference in free throw attempts and box plus-minus with the Gators outscoring teams by roughly 11.8 points when he’s on the court.

The preseason SEC Player of the Year is also top five among all SEC players in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, total rebounds, efficiency rating, offensive rating, win shares and defensive rebound rate.

He’s also in the top 10 percent of all Division I basketball players in percent of possessions used, effective field goal percentage and turnover rate, which means he shoots the ball really well and doesn’t turn the ball over.

“It’s 17 and 12 every single time he takes the floor,” Martin said. “That’s what you have to be prepared for. Their bigs over the last couple years did a lot of rebounding, defending and blocked shots with a lot of activity but didn’t score a lot. He’s given them that.”

The thing Blackshear does so well is get to the free throw line and converting. He’s 11th in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (7.1) and has taken a league-leading 90 free throws, making 76 of those.

He also has a bad habit of committing fouls, averaging 4.6 personal fouls per 40 minutes and is tied for second in the SEC in most fouls committed with 42.

It’ll be a big test for Maik Kotsar, who’s faced Blackshear in scrimmages but now gets to go against him in a real game.

“I remember him being a good player,” Kotsar said. “We never did any proper scout on him since it was a scrimmage game. We just went at them. I have to stay solid on defense and do everything I can to stop him.”

The Gamecocks (8-5) tip-off against the Gators (9-4) at 7 p.m. on ESPNU Tuesday night and South Carolina is given a 34 percent chance to win by KenPom despite recent success over the Gators; they’re 5-2 over their last seven matchups including a win in the Elite Eight.

This year’s Florida team is a little different than the others given Blackshear’s presence and Martin thinks this could be a formidable team as things get closer to tournament time.

“I think as that team keeps growing and those young guards keep learning how to score, Blackshear already knows what he’s doing, that’s a dangerous team moving forward,” Martin said. “I think that team has the capabilities to do a lot of damage, especially offensively.”