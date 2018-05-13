GamecockCentral.com

It was the Gamecocks' (30-21, 15-12 SEC) second walk-off win of the season and it's the first time they've won four-straight SEC series since 2012 when they rattled off six straight.

The sophomore blasted a walk-off home run to power the Gamecocks to a 1-0 win over Missouri Sunday, clinching the series after a dominant outing from Cody Morris.

After Eddy Demurias threw two scoreless innings Cortes came up in a tie game and blasted a solo shot on the first pitch he saw, his team-best 14th shot of the year.

After picking up just 9.2 innings over his last three starts with an ERA at 7.91, Cody Morris would put together arguably the best outing in his biggest start of the year.

Morris (6-3, 4.22 ERA) pitched a career-high seven shutout innings, striking out 10 batters which tied a career high previously set this season against Kentucky. He'd scatter three hits and walk just four.

It's the fifth time this season a Gamecock pitcher has gone seven innings and the first time it's happened in back to back games after Adam Hill threw seven scoreless Saturday.

It's also the first time since the first two games of the LSU series Gamecock pitchers have strung together two straight quality starts.

The only problem would be Missouri starter Tyler LaPlante would be just as good. The junior lefty gave up just four hits, three doubles, through eight innings before giving up the bomb to Cortes.

Demurias, who gave up a few base runners in two innings, picked up the win.

Player of the game: Cody Morris would pitch his best game of the season, setting a new career high with seven innings. It was the first time this year he's not given up a run and just the second start without allowing an earned run.

Pivotal moment: Eddy Demurias got out of a two-on, two-out jam in the top of the ninth, keeping the game tied for Cortes's walk-off bomb.

Up next: South Carolina takes on USC Updates in the final home game of the regular season Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.