The vibes around Colonial Life Arena felt similar to last year. Just like when it opened the NCAA Tournament 364 days ago, South Carolina (32-0) is the No. 1 overall seed. Just like last season, it will be hosting the first two rounds of the tournament. And exactly like last season, the No. 16 seed on the other side of the court for the Friday afternoon first round game will be the champions of the MEAC.

Now the only question is if South Carolina will be able to repeat last season’s result of a National Championship.

“We’re going to be the habits that we formed,” Dawn Staley said. “ We did it last year. I don’t think you need to change. I think depending on what type of team you have, we have virtually the same team and we’ve gotten to the point where we’re very comfortable with our point guard play, because that was in question in the beginning of the season.”

South Carolina will open the tournament against Norfolk State (26-6) on Friday in Columbia. The Spartans lead the nation in opponent’s field goal percentage, holding opposing teams to just 31.2 percent shooting from the floor throughout the season. It is their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2002, just their second one in program history and they will be coming into the game with nine wins in their last 10 games.

But regardless of the opponent, regardless of any strengths they will be seeing on the opposite side or everything else surrounding the pressure of keeping an undefeated season alive, South Carolina will be trying to keep the same mentality it had last season. It was a hot start that helped it jump out to a 44-4 lead at halftime of last year’s game, a killer instinct the Gamecocks maintained all the way through their run to Minneapolis.

“I think a lot of the mindset last year comes into play this year,” guard Bree Hall said. “I think our mentality last year was to just take it game by game and not look too far ahead at the end of them. I think also our drive and how focused we are is really the same as last year. We want to go back-to-back, we're an undefeated team, so I think having that perfect record would be the perfect life for us.”

Of course the goal for this team is to cut down another net in 17 days in Dallas, something Raven Johnson confidently emphasized saying “we have six more games,” in the locker room before the team’s open practice on Thursday. But there is a different amount of pressure for this team in 2022. Of course the weight of a “0” still hanging in the loss column, knowing anything less than the program’s first ever undefeated season would mean falling short of a championship.

And for the seniors on the team, the hanging threat of knowing every game they play could be their last in a South Carolina uniform. Trying to become just the fourth program in women’s college basketball history to win back-to-back national titles and cement Staley’s dynasty.

This will be a different experience. The goal is to achieve the same ending.

“It feels different because we're seniors,” guard Brea Beal said. “It's our last go around, so it feels more emotional. "The senior class, we know what it feels like. We know what it takes to get to that last game. It feels good to be able to go through the season that we went through last season, but also the season we went through sophomore year because we know what it takes to avoid situations like that."

Tip-off between the Gamecocks and Spartans is set for 2 p.m. Friday with live coverage on ESPN.



