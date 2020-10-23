On Tuesday, as he took the podium to talk about LSU, some of the first words out of his mouth were about how explosive the Tigers’ offense is.

It would be easy to look at LSU’s offense with a true freshman starting quarterback and a 1-2 record and think things might be easy for South Carolina’s defense Saturday, but Will Muschamp wanted to put that thought to bed early.

“They’re spreading the field and making you defend 53 yards wide and 120 yards deep,” Muschamp said. “They make you defend the entire field and create a lot of space plays with some really good players.”

A closer look at the stats shows just how good LSU’s been offensively this year.

The Tigers are 15th nationally in points per game (38.7) and are averaging a solid 6.3 yards per play this season. The biggest piece of the offensive puzzle, quarterback Myles Brennan, is out this week and the Tigers will have to find a way and replace his 8.5 yards per attempt.

They’ll hope to do that with a few really good skill position players headlined by Terrace Marshall Jr., who’s already up to 424 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and tight end Arik Gilbert, who’s been targeted

“He’s been targeted a lot. He’s a really good football player,” Muschamp said of Gilbert. “He’s a really gifted guy. he can really run. He’s got a big frame. He’s a difficult guy to cover as far as his length is concerned…he’s a guy we have to account for in the game.”

The Gamecocks will have to prepare for that and, if they don’t, it could turn into a shootout with South Carolina’s Mike Bobo having to go tit for tat against LSU’s two offensive coordinators.

The good news for South Carolina is Muschamp has ties with both offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan.

Ensminger was Georgia’s quarterbacks coach when Muschamp played safety in Athens and was on the Auburn coaching staff in 2006 with Muschamp.

Linehan was the offensive coordinator on the Miami Dolphins staff in 2005 under Nick Saban where Muschamp served as an assistant head coach.

“I’m sure there’s been things addition-wise, protection wise, whatever the case may be that he’s added,” Muschamp said. “But when you walk into a situation where they’ve had the success they’ve had and then look at the first three games of production what they’ve done this year they’ve done some good things schematically.”

With such an explosive offense, the defense, especially the front seven, knows how imperative it is to get to the quarterback and LSU does a lot to try and slow the defense down.

“Their tight ends they have in like to cut block. Everybody on the offense likes to cut block,” Brad Johnson said. “This week coach (Mike Peterson) has been emphasizing we have to use our hands whether we’re stunting, slanting inside or playing our gap defense. We have to use our hands. We can’t let those guys take us out of the play by taking themselves out of the play, too.”