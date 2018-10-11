Now the Gamecocks go about finding his replacement, which starts this fall. They do return Chris Cullen, who had 18 starts behind the plate last year, yet they also have two incoming catchers developing well, led by JUCO transfer Luke Berryhill.

He started the last 17 games down the stretch, including 19 of the team’s last 20, and led the SEC in runners thrown out.

Of all of the pieces South Carolina lost after last season, Hunter Taylor might go down as one of the biggest.

“Two weeks ago I would say (Berryhill’s) below average but now he’s to the point where he’s an average D-I, SEC type catcher,” Mark Kingston said. “He has so much potential in terms of his tools that he’ll keep getting better. (Wes) Clarke is just coming back off the injury to his knee so we haven’t been able to work him quite as hard as we want to yet.”

Clarke came to South Carolina as a top 500 player in the 2018 class who was drafted by the Brewers in the 40th round. He has been limited, though, in what he can do with a knee injury.

He sat out a few scrimmages this fall and has just recently been worked back into the fold.

In his stead, Berryhill has come along. He’s hit three home runs in the last three scrimmages he’s played in, while adding another dimension of speed on the bases, also, Kingston said.

“They definitely have power potential,” Kingston said. “Berryhill has the most tools out of all of them; Berryhill can run a 6.7 and can steal a base for you if necessary and can score from first on a double. So that’s a position that’s not perfect yet but there’s something to work with.”

A former catcher at Georgia State, he transferred to Walters State where he slashed .376/.528/.759 with 13 home runs and 45 RBI with seven stolen bases.

That kind of raw power is great but Kingston said he’s still trying to use it in games. Another thing Berryhill’s worked on has been developing defensively.

He’s not there yet but Kingston said he’s developing and will be right in the thick of the starting catcher competition with Cullen and Clarke.

“I think his blocking is improving and his technique,” Kingston said. “He’s fast twitch so that allows him to be a good blocker. He’s learning his technique. His throwing is about average, but he’s going to be right there in the mix.”

