For the ninth straight season the Gamecocks will have at least one former player representing the program in the Super Bowl.

This year, though, the Gamecocks will have a trio of alums playing in football's biggest game with Ryan Succop going for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and both Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Succop is playing in his first career Super Bowl while both Fenton and Lammons where part of the Chiefs organization that went, and ultimately won, the game last year.

The Bucs beat Green Bay 31-26 Sunday with Succop nailing a huge 46-yard field goal late in the game, also going a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points.

Fenton came in later in the AFC title game and immediately made an impact, picking off Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the fourth quarter to help solidify a win for the Chiefs.

With players on both teams, the Gamecocks are guaranteed to have an alum win a Super Bowl ring for the fourth-straight season.

Fenton and Lammons were on the Chiefs last year, Stephon Gilmore with the Patriots in 2019 and Alshon Jeffery in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

