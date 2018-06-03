GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks haven’t announced a starter yet for Sunday’s championship against either UNCW or ECU and are choosing between two likely options: Logan Chapman or Carmen Mlodzinski.

GREENVILLE, N.C.— South Carolina got what it needed out of its two big-arm pitchers to start the NCAA Tournament, but now have a decision to make win one win standing between it and a Super Regional berth.

“We’re going to look at everything,” head coach Mark Kingston staid. We’re going to look at trends, we’re going to look at who’s been better of late. We’ll look at the matchups based on who wins. As always, every decision we make we factor in everything we think will contribute to the best decision.”

The Gamecocks (35-24) will find out who they play tomorrow after Sunday’s elimination game and will likely make a decision then.

Chapman (3-3, 5.64 ERA) has been the Friday night starter the last half of SEC play but last pitched in the SEC Tournament and gave up six earned runs in just over one inning.

Mlodzinski threw five innings in the SEC Tournament start against Missouri, giving up two earned over five innings.

Regardless of who starts, though, the majority of the arms will be fresh after Cody Morris threw 7.1 innings and a taxed Gamecock bullpen that threw 97 pitches Friday is rested heading into Sunday’s championship.

“It was huge for the bullpen,” head coach Mark Kingston said of the start. “Now those guys had the day off and they’ll be ready to pitch again. So that’s huge.”

Only Sawyer Bridges and Ridge Chapman came out of the pen, combing for 1.2 scoreless innings on 22 pitches. It’s conceivable that Chapman would be able to pitch some Sunday as well.

The two arms that threw in the regional opener, Eddy Demurias and Graham Lawson should also be available in some capacity.

“I’ll do whatever I have to do to be ready for tomorrow and the rest of the tournament,” Lawson said after throwing 32 pitches Friday. “I’m going to try to do whatever I can for us. I’ve been able to bounce back several times now and I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

With some big arms coming back and ready to pitch on Sunday, regardless of which freshman Kingston opts to start, it seems like the Gamecocks are set up well in the regional.

It’s not over until it’s over; Kingston knows that and has relayed that message to his team that’s one win away from moving on in the tournament.

“We’ll focus on tomorrow. We’ll enjoy tonight’s game for a little bit but we’re on to the next game,” he said. “We’ll focus on that. That’s what guys hear now. It’s not looking to far ahead.”