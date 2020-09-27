The freshman didn’t play on offense, and head coach Will Muschamp said the plan is to see him on the field against Florida.

But, as the Gamecocks started their season Saturday night with a loss to Tennessee, Doty wasn’t anywhere to be found.

One of the biggest storylines from training camp this preseason was Luke Doty, the Rivals250 quarterback who spent the majority of his time wowing his coaches and teammates at both quarterback and receiver.

“He’ll get his opportunities this week,” Muschamp said.

Doty didn’t play in his first collegiate game, a 31-27 loss to the Vols, but is likely going to be in the game plan for this weekend against the Gators, according to Muschamp.

Both Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo raved about Doty’s selflessness and ability in training camp, saying Doty has a chance to help the team at both positions offensively.

But, once the game started, the Gamecocks couldn’t find a spot to get him on the field.

South Carolina played more two tight end and two running back sets, which limited Doty’s opportunities.

That will change this week, according to Muschamp, with South Carolina trying to get him on the field Saturday.

“We’ll, we have to have a more concerted effort,” Muschamp said. “There was no plan not to play him. We played more 12 and 21 personnel and some 22 than we did 11. I think we were in 40-something snaps of 11. He was not in that plan. We’ll work into that this week.”

The Gamecocks threw for 290 yards but over 200 of that came from two players with Shi Smith (140) and Xavier Legette (61) handling the bulk of that.

Outside of that, no other receivers caught a pass and the Gamecocks need more there, which is where Doty could come into play.

“I thought Shi Smith was outstanding,” Muschamp said. “Xavier was solid in the game. He had a big explosive play on a double move. We need better outside at that position. We didn’t get enough. The guys that played didn’t play fast enough to affect the game. We need to get better there.”

The Gamecocks (0-1) kick off against Florida in the Swamp at noon Saturday.