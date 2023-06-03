The mojo is back. The swagger is back. The belief is back.

And a dangerous South Carolina baseball team is well.

In front of the most rambunctious crowd to populate Founders Park yet this season, South Carolina rolled over North Carolina State 6-3 in the winner’s bracket game of the Columbia regional, moving the Gamecocks just one win away from their first super regional since 2018 and three wins away from a trip to the College World Series.

"One heck of a ballgame obviously," an exhausted Mark Kingston said. "Two really good teams, great night, great crowd. Just a great night of college baseball in Columbia. I'll give you a quick analogy if you want to know what that feels like to coaches in the dugout. If you've ever been on a plane with turbulance, you're saying, 'please just land the damn plan.'"

The plane rattled and tossed and turned, but South Carolina landed safely safely on the tarmac known as the regional final.

Jack Mahoney was the story again, continuing to cement himself as the clear staff ace and a pitcher capable of putting the team on his back with six superb innings. Even despite allowing four hits in the sixth inning as his stuff wore down at the end of the outing, he still was a terrific lift for his team with six strikeouts and five shutout innings prior to that. He started the game with six outs on just 19 pitches to set the tone, including pitching out of a jam with two runners on base in the first inning by inducing an inning-ending flyout.

"I could've pitched when I woke up this morning," Mahoney said. "The adrenaline definitely shot up as soon as I woke up. That was a fun waiting game to play."

South Carolina (41-19) had its own struggles in the first two innings against North Carolina State (36-20) starter Matt Willadsen with five strikeouts on the first eight hitters, but finally found a breakthrough in the third inning. Will McGillis grinded his way through a full count plate appearance to work a two-out walk, then Braylen Wimmer capitalized on the crack in the door by blasting his 13th home run of the season into the visitor’s bullpen in left-center field.

It stayed 2-0 for another two innings thanks to Mahoney’s stellar work before Walladsen ran into his third foray through the batting order. Even after he got a fortuitous second out with a McGillis pick-off to clear the bases, the South Carolina offense immediately flushed the mental mistake and went to work. Wimmer, Ethan Petry, Cole Messina and Talmadge LeCroy drew four consecutive walks to force in a run, with an increasingly boisterous crowd seizing the moment and adding momentum with each passing misfire.

Finally Gavin Casas struck the hammer blow when he ripped a 2-1 pitch on a line into the corner in right field, plating two runs to make it 5-0 South Carolina. A Michael Braswell RBI single produced the sixth, and South Carolina’s second bat around in as many days made it a commanding lead at the midway point.

"You're kind of key-holeing him to get that one pitch," Casas said. "I think a big problem with me this year has been getting too big and trying to hit that home run. I just tried to simplify it and tried to put the ball in play. Good things happen when you put the ball in play."

Mahoney faced his own troubles on the third trip through the lineup after recording his fifth and sixth strikeouts of the night to open the sixth before allowing four straight hits that accounted for three runs. Jacob Cozart’s RBI single dented the scoreboard first, then Chase Nixon’s two-run double into the gap in left-center cut the deficit to three runs.

And while Mahoney did more than enough, the defense behind him took over from there. The Gamecocks turned a pair of crucial double plays in the seventh and eighth innings to erase baserunners. Wimmer, Braswell and Casas turned a slick one in the seventh, and then Casas made the defensive play of his season in the eighth when he snared a scorching line drive, stepped on the bag at first base and fired down to second for a 3-6 double play.

"We needed to weather the storm," Kingston said about getting his defense healthy. "We needed to lose some battles if necessary to win the war hopefully at the end. Wimmer didn't play shortstop for a long time in hopes that we could get him back for this. Now that he's back, Michael's playing really well at second base, LeCroy's healthy again; he missed a lot of action with his hamstring. This is what we look like when we're healthy, bottom line. And we're really good.

"It's just nice to see it again, hopefully just in time."

NC State mounted one more charge in the ninth inning to strike fear into the hearts of Gamecocks with the tying run at the plate, but closer Chris Veach came in to induce a groundout and a flyout to end the game and move the Gamecocks within one more victory of advancing.

The Wolfpack will retreat to the loser’s bracket to play Campbell at noon tomorrow, and the winner of that game will turn around and face South Carolina at 6 p.m.

