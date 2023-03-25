South Carolina handled Missouri in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, and game two of the three-game series to earn a sweep opportunity just 45 minutes from now. Noah Hall pitched an excellent 7 innings and struck out 10 Tigers, walking only 1 and giving up only 1 earned run to improve to a perfect 5-0 start to his season. Chris Veach piled on for the Gamecocks with an impressive 8th inning where he struck out 3 batters and gave up only 1 hit before Cade Austin finished out the game with a dominant 9th inning of his own, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 2. Altogether, the Gamecock pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in this one.

As has been the case through most of the season, the Gamecocks put together an offensive performance that relied on the long ball, with home runs from Ethan Petry (2 RBIs), Evan Stone (3 RBI and his first two collegiate HRs), and Gavin Casas (2 RBI). While it's not always clear where the power hitting might come from for the Gamecocks, thus far it's continued to show up, which has led to a perfect 5-0 start in SEC play.

South Carolina got a bit of a gift with an unfortunate injury of Mizzou's starting pitcher Ian Lohse after he faced just 4 batters and gave up a 2 run homerun to Ethan Petry, making the Tigers scramble into their bullpen immediately in this one. They held things down relatively well for a bit, but the Gamecocks eventually got to them, pouring on 4 runs across their final 2 innings at the plate.

That reliance on different batters stepping up will need to continue, especially now that one of the team leaders in Will McGillis is reportedly going to miss 6 weeks or so with a broken forearm. His replacement in this one, Will Tippett struggled with an 0-4 afternoon at the plate, and it'll be interesting to see if someone else gets the nod in the evening slot just to see what else might work in a McGilliss-less lineup.

If the Sophomore CF, Evan Stone, who has only played in 19 games so far, can continue to show the sort of unexpected power we saw this afternoon, that'll go a long way in allowing Mark Kingston and his staff to be more flexible with the lineup going forward.