From South Carolina media relations

The University of South Carolina baseball team defeated Georgia Tech, 14-10, in its second fall scrimmage of the season Saturday afternoon (Oct. 6) at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Gamecocks had 14 hits on the day and had four players with multi-hit games.

Also see: Josh Low breaks down Saturday's win

Carolina came out and scored eight runs in the first three innings of play as Jacob Olson and TJ Hopkins combined for five RBI in the early going. The Gamecocks held Georgia Tech to three runs in the first nine innings of the 14-inning scrimmage. The Yellow Jackets score four in the bottom of the 11th, but the Gamecocks put up four runs in the 13th for the final scoring margin.

Noah Campbell, Brady Allen, Hopkins and Nick Neville had two hits apiece for Carolina, while Quinntin Perez and Olson drove in three runs in the win. Neville and Allen both scored a pair of runs for the Gamecocks.

Also see: Which plays mattered the most?

On the mound, Reid Morgan, Cole Ganopulos and Hayden Lehman each pitched a pair of scoreless innings in the win. Cam Tringali struck out the side in his inning of work.

The Gamecocks will practice for the next three weeks before playing its Garnet and Black World Series the final week of October.

View the full box score from Saturday's win below.

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!

ABOUT: Established in 1998, Gamecock Central provides in-depth coverage of Gamecock sports and recruiting, and is home to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board. How did we get started? - More Gamecock news - Free alerts/newsletters - Sign up for an account

Thank you for visiting our site. We hope you'll hang around to check it out.