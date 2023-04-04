CHARLOTTE — It all started with a walk.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the seventh inning of No. 6 South Carolina’s midweek showdown against No. 13 North Carolina, Michael Braswell worked a walk.

Up next was Jonathan French, who found just enough chalk in the left field corner to drop a double that he could not have placed any better. Braswell scored from first, Evan Stone doubled French home to tack on another run and South Carolina added three more runs for a 5-0 victory.

"We're just gritty," French said. "We're just really gritty. We like to see pitches, we like to raise pitch counts, that's just the identity of our offense. We're just a bunch of gnats in there."

South Carolina (27-3) is now 8-1 in midweek games this season and went 3-1 against the ACC portion of its schedule including the series win over Clemson. All roads led back to the mound, with Matthew Becker setting the tone early. The left-handed starter struck out two of the first three batters he faced and finished with four strikeouts in three unblemished innings against a North Carolina (20-9) lineup averaging seven runs per game over the last three ACC weekends.

"We just thought he earned it," Mark Kingston said on the decision to start Becker. "He's been good lately. I thought his mechanics were as clean as I've seen all year. They looked athletic, they looked repeatable. Three innings, no hits, two walks, four strikeouts, thrilled with that performance. And he did it on 35 pitches."

Becker turned the ball over to Eli Jerzembeck from there, a Charlotte native looking for a little bit of redemption in his hometown. The freshman’s last outing on the Truist Field mound got away from him quickly when he allowed five runs in the third inning against Charlotte two weeks ago, but he responded in a big way against the Tar Heels.

Jerzembeck fired three scoreless innings in a tie game, taming a hot lineup with nine outs on just 39 pitches. Out of those 39 pitches he only threw 12 balls and only went to a three-ball count once, not walking anybody in the process.

"I would say I was definitely more comfortable," Jerzembeck said. "I just slowed myself down, stopped trying to think too much and just went out there and did my job. I just wanted to go out there and follow Becker. He had three scoreless, beautiful innings and I wanted to do the same."

Still the game remained scoreless as North Carolina’s Dalton Pence and Matthew Matthijs combined for six shutout innings of their own. In fact South Carolina only had two hits in the first two innings, and one of them was a bunt single by Stone.

But all it took was one little spark to strike a match, and that spark was Braswell. His base on balls kept the seventh inning alive for French, who delivered more heroics after his game-tying pinch hit against Missouri just 11 days ago. Stone doubled the lead with one of his own, and the wheels were off for the Tar Heels from there.

North Carolina needed three pitchers to escape the eighth inning, a frame where it allowed three runs after Nick Proctor and Eli Jones retired six out of the seven batters they faced in relief of Jerzemebck. Gavin Casas opened up with a double high off the wall in right, and back-to-back infield hits courtesy of Ethan Petry and Cole Messina made it 3-0. A Talmadge LeCroy rope made it 4-0, and a fifth run scored on a double play.

"What I said to the team afterwards was we won our last game in Starkville scoring 14 runs," Kingston said. "Tonight we threw a shutout and played errorless baseball. You've got to be able to win in a lot of different ways."

Cade Austin finished out the shutout with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, giving South Carolina a .900 winning percentage on the year as it heads into its biggest series of the year against No. 1 LSU.

The Tigers will travel to Founders Park starting on Thursday night.

