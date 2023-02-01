In the frantic final hours leading up to Nyckoles Harbor’s 1 p.m. commitment, Shane Beamer must have felt a lot like Harbor himself.

Trying to fend off stiff recruiting challenges from the likes of Michigan, Maryland and most especially Oregon, Beamer was frantically working his phone trying to gather any intel he could about the five-star athlete from Archbishop Bishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C.

He got an audio message “that wasn’t good” at 2:57 a.m., keeping him awake through the night. He was back on the phone with his staff at 6:30 trying to parse out the situation. The recruitment “wasn’t trending in the right direction” throughout the morning.

But a little after 1 p.m., Beamer and his coaching staff won the sprint for the track superstar.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but I think he all along felt most comfortable here and wanted to be here,” Beamer said. “There were a lot of people in his network. Everyone was trying to get on the same page, and there was a lot coming at him too as a young man as well. The emotions for me were certainly a whirlwind today back and forth, good and bad. But to see him put that hat on, I’ll be honest, was a pretty emotional moment for me.”

Harbor is the centerpiece of South Carolina’s 2023 signing class, bumping the Gamecocks up to 17th in the Rivals recruiting rankings and going down as the first five-star prospect of the Beamer era. Harbor’s No. 29 ranking in the overall Rivals250 makes him one of three players on the list to sign with the Gamecocks, but the only one inside the top 100. He is a player who could potentially contribute on both sides of the ball, something Beamer noted with tight ends coach Jody Wright and defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas both being heavily involved in the recruiting class.

He is a “generational” track prospect as South Carolina Track and Field head coach Curtis Frye called him on several occasions Wednesday. Not just somebody who runs track on the side of football, but a legitimate contender to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in 2024, something Beamer even said came up in conversations with Harbor’s family during the recruitment process.

Beamer already had a strong recruiting class in tow, something for him to build on as he enters his third year with the program. Signing Harbor alone did not flip the entire class around, nor did bringing in one player instantly vault his recruiting class into the highest tier of player acquisition he one day hopes his program can reside in.

But this recruitment process — and the manner it crescendoed in — was a landmark victory for him.

“It’s extremely impactful,” Beamer said. “When it’s a national guy that announces on national television today like Nyck did, it resonates not just here in South Carolina but across the country. People are talking about this.

“Looking at Twitter the amount of people nationally – people that don’t even cover recruiting – just sports writers in the national media talking about South Carolina football. I’ve got a ton of text messages from recruits, but then just a ton of text messages from family, friends, whoever about it as well.”

South Carolina went down to the wire with Oregon, a program known for both its world-class track program and its support from Nike founder Phil Knight. It managed to fend off Michigan, a school which checked a lot of the academic boxes for Harbor who “wants to be a doctor” according to Beamer. And it managed to beat out Maryland, the hometown school with its home football stadium less than six miles from Harbor’s high school.

Beamer did have the advantage of a tight personal relationship, having originally connected with him all the way back when he was an assistant at Oklahoma. He picked up a huge assist from Frye, the track coach who Harbor built a tight connection with during the recruiting process.

But in so many ways, the deck was stacked against South Carolina. There were forces tugging Harbor to all corners of the country — literally — away from Columbia. But when he put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon signing his National Letter of Intent, it was to join Beamer’s budding program.

It was the type of win on the recruiting trail that can help serve as a springboard. A kickstarter both for future football seasons in a similar vein to when Steve Spurrier landed five-star prospects Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Lattimore leading into four of the most successful seasons in program history, but also for further recruiting wins.

“I don’t think you can put it into words,” Beamer said. “It caps off what was already an elite signing class in my mind with the group of young men we’ve already brought into the program in December.”

For most programs, National Signing Day has become a quieter affair with the majority of prospects inking during the early signing period.

For South Carolina, it was the most resounding blast of the cycle.



