GamecockCentral.com

The last two years the Gamecocks have been 12-4 and 9-9 respectively, and can continue that trend if they pull out a big series sweep Sunday against LSU after drubbing the Tigers back-to-back days.

South Carolina hasn’t been at this point since 2015: under .500 in the SEC with the sixth weekend of league play about to end.

“The series win is good and all but we’re not going to be satisfied with two,” Madison Stokes said after Saturday’s 11-4 win. “We’re going to bring it the same way we brought it today and yesterday.”



Also see: Full updates from Founders Park

The Gamecocks picked up conference wins seven and eight so far this weekend and a win against LSU and starter Nick Bush (0-0, 3.18 ERA) would bring them even in the SEC with four pivotal series left to play.

Usually, the measuring stick for SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament is a .500 or better finish in league play, which makes Sunday’s game with three series against ranked opponents still on the docket.

If the Gamecocks win Sunday and go 6-6 over those last four weekends, they could bolster their postseason resume. Entering Saturday, South Carolina (22-17, 8-9 SEC) were tied for fourth in the East with Vanderbilt at eight wins.

“This season’s been very uneven, but to be where we are at this point within striking distance in the tournament,” Mark Kingston said. “That’s what we’re going to continue to focus on and try to make happen.”

Also see: Gamecocks chasing big Alabama defensive lineman

The Gamecocks have outscored LSU 22-4 over 18 innings of baseball this weekend and are looking to keep that going in Sundays’ important game.

Part of the reason for the resurgence, other than being back at home, is the insertion of TJ Hopkins back in the starting lineup after missing almost five weeks of baseball with a wrist injury.

Since Hopkins’ return, the Gamecocks are hitting .386 and have scored double-digit runs in back to back games for the first time since plating 10 on back-to-back days against UNCW in the 2016 regional.

Hopkins himself is 4-for-10 with five RBIs this series. Stokes, who’s been back almost two weeks, went 3-for-5 Saturday with a season-high four RBI.

“When we’re at full health, we’re dangerous,” Kingston said. “But we just haven’t been for the majority of the season. If we get healthy, then we got a shot.”