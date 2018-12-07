Saturday, that relationship comes full circle with the Gamecocks (4-5) taking on No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor but with Martin concerned about facing the Wolverine’s vaunted defense with a host of freshmen.

Frank Martin knows how good of a coach offensively John Beilein is; spending three weeks together in Russia a few years ago, Martin saw up close and personal how much of a competitor Michigan’s head coach is.

“You don’t win 800 games or whatever he’s won because your teams don’t defend. He’s won everywhere,” Martin said. “I don’t care where he goes; his teams win and win big. They’re so good on offense, no one’s given him credit defensively. I also think he’s got a team that’s got a makeup that makes them even better defensively because of size, length, athleticism.”



Michigan (9-0) is currently best in the country in defensive efficiency, limiting opponents to 86.6 points per 100 possessions and will face a Gamecock offense 173rd in offensive efficiency, scoring 102.8 points per 100.

The Wolverines are allowing just 52.7 points per game, and stopping Beilein’s long and athletic man-to-man defense that bleeds into zone sometimes will be key for a Gamecock offense still very much under construction.

South Carolina’s relying heavily on its four-man freshman class right now with AJ Lawson the focal point of the team’s offense.

The freshman’s played in 71.2 percent of possible minutes this season and is involved in 30 percent possessions, which is good for 76th-best in the country.

Aside from him, freshmen Keyshawn Bryant and TJ Moss are playing in at least 40 percent of their possible minutes. Alanzo Frink, who’s coming off knee injury, is also seeing his production increase the last two games.

With so many young players logging significant minutes, Martin’s had to restructure a little what he and the Gamecocks can do offensively and that comes to a head against the nation’s best defense.

“We continue to mess around with some of the things we’re doing. TJ brings another dynamic to our team,” Martin said. “If you give TJ space, he’s got a great mind to make the right decision whether it’s the pass or the shot. I got to figure out a way to do things when I got him and AJ in the game together I think you saw some of that.”

South Carolina’s getting into the teeth of its non-conference schedule with two of their next three games against top 25 teams: No. 5 Michigan Saturday, No. 4 Virginia Dec. 19 and Clemson Dec. 2.

Despite some struggles offensively—they scored 64 points in a loss to Wyoming Wednesday and shot 41.3 percent from two—Martin still likes the offensive talent on the team.

That young talent will probably get their biggest test of the season Saturday.

“This team, we’ve got some offensive capabilities to score points,” Martin said. “I think as I continue to understand some of those young guys and what they’re good at and they continue to understand the structure we’re trying to put in place for them, I think we have an opportunity to score some points.”