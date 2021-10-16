Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt

There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.

** South Carolina associate head coach/ special teams coordinator Pete Lembo was the head coach at Ball State from 2011-15. During that time, his special teams coordinator/running backs coach was Justin Lustig, who is now Vanderbilt’s assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/ tight ends coach. Joey Lynch, Vandy’s quarterbacks coach, was also on Lembo’s staff at Ball State as the tight ends coach and later as offensive coordinator. Ryan Bellerose spent the 2018-19 seasons at South Carolina on the strength and conditioning staff. He is now an assistant strength coach for the Commodores.

** Vanderbilt’s four wins in the series have come in back-to-back fashion on two occasions - first in 1998 and ‘99, then again in 2007 and ‘08. Those four wins have been by a combined total of 22 points (17-14, 11-10, 17-6 and 24-17).

** The Gamecocks have won each of the last 12 games between the two squads, their longest winning streak in the series, and 19 of the last 21 meetings between these two SEC Eastern Division rivals. Of the Division I FBS opponents against whom the Gamecocks have at least 10 all-time meetings, Carolina has its best winning percentage against Vanderbilt at .867. In the previous 30 outings, Vanderbilt has tallied more than 17 points just six times (24 in 2003, 28 in 2005, 24 in 2008, 25 in 2013, a record-high 34 in 2014 and 27 in 2017).

** This is the 31st all-time meeting between South Carolina and Vanderbilt, with the Gamecocks holding a commanding 26-4 advantage, including a 12-2 mark when the teams have met in Columbia and a 14-2 record when the games have been played in Nashville. The teams met just once (1961) before they became SEC Eastern Division rivals in 1992, and have met every year since.

Collyn Taylor: South Carolina’s not necessarily playing its best football, especially offensively, at the moment but Vanderbilt is bad. There’s a reason the Gamecocks are projected as heavy betting favorites. I think the Gamecock defense will pitch near a shutout and the offense will look good at times as it tries to get its legs under them for a stretch run. South Carolina 27, Vanderbilt 9

Kendall Smith: Feeling good about South Carolina's chances in this one. I think the Gamecocks defense will bring the heat and this match-up is a chance for the offense to get a bit more comfortable. South Carolina should use this game against Vanderbilt to boost morale and confidence. I am taking the Gamecocks. South Carolina 27, Vanderbilt 10

Chris Clark: Vanderbilt is one of the few teams on the Gamecocks’ schedule this year in which Carolina will hold a distinct talent advantage. The Dores have two wins over - over a bad Colorado State team, and a squeaker against the nation’s worst squad in UConn. Although Vanderbilt has given up yards and points by the plenty on defense, the Gamecocks offense has not done much to inspire confidence for a banner day even against an outmatched opponent. Carolina will get it done, but it may not be pretty. South Carolina 23, Vanderbilt 10

Wes Mitchell: South Carolina is a huge favorite in this one for a reason and I don't think the Vanderbilt offense can score enough to win the game. The question is, will it be more of an ugly, low scoring game that Carolina still controls or will the Carolina offense be able to show some signs of progress against a Vandy defense that has also struggled? Not that I think the offense will necessarily roll, but I think they've got a chance to play one of their better games and that there's an opportunity for another defensive or special teams score too. South Carolina 38, Vanderbilt 13

Michael Beckham: I think this is a feel good game for the Gamecocks before the onslaught that is the rest of their schedule. The Gamecock defense should be able to limit Vandy and force turnovers to aid the maligned offense. The offense should also be able to get enough yardage on the ground to keep this game moving along and keep it out of reach for the Commodores. Gamecocks will win comfortably. Oh, and the crowd will be a very pedestrian one due to the opponent and being weighed down by fair food. South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 10

Michael Sauls: Statistically, the Gamecocks are second to last in what feels like just about every category in the SEC. Who's right below them in dead last? Vandy. I think this week will be the perfect opportunity for a very inconsistent South Carolina team to find consistency on both sides of the ball. The run game saw flashes last week and there were moments where Keivn Harris looked like the 2020 version of himself. Luke Doty proved against Troy he can throw the ball, he'll just need to not have any small mistakes like the mishandled snaps from last week. The South Carolina run defense will need to stop the run game but with one of Vandy's top contributors in Re'Mahn Davis out for the season and Rocko Griffin's status up in the air, they should be fine. Look for Jaylan Foster and the rest of the secondary to feast on Vandy QB Ken Seals who is tied for the most interceptions in the SEC and has the worst quarterback rating in the SEC. South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 7

