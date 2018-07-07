GamecockCentral.com

The former Auburn pitcher turned his situation into a good one that ultimately led him to a JUCO World Series and now to South Carolina.

When Cole Ganopulos originally went to Chattahoochee Valley Community College, he was ready to just get in and get on with his next adventure.

“My first goal was I really didn’t want to come here and I wanted to grind it out as soon as possible,” he told GamecockCentral. “But now it’s a place I don’t want to leave but I’m excited for the next step and coming to South Carolina.”



Ganopulos committed to head coach Mark Kingston in October before his junior college season and developed into a dominant starter at the junior college level.

He developed into a starter, registering a 1.62 ERA over 89 innings pitched and struck out 95 batters.

Coming to South Carolina, he’s ready to adapt into any role the coaching staff needs him to. As a lefty, he comes into a pitching staff that had just two on the roster last season.

And with open spots in the Gamecock rotation, he’s ready to compete for those innings.

“That was one of the things that got me to want to come to South Carolina,” he said. “I like the program’s history and I know that’s awesome but one of their pitches to me was that we need left handed pitching.”

One of the biggest keys to his success, he said, is the addition of a changeup into his arsenal. He started to work on that at the beginning of the year and it started to come together through the season, starting by tossing a no-hitter.

“I got up to 90 this year and really developed a changeup,” he said. “I think that’s what helped me be successful this year. That was one of my goals coming in was to develop a changeup and my pitching coach really helped me with it. We got something going.”

With the changeup, he now primarily throws three pitches with a two-seam fastball and curveball also in his repertoire.

Adding it will help him compete in the SEC as Ganopulos will try and work his way into a starting rotation.

“Having three pitches at the next level is something that I was going to have to have. At this level you can kind of get away with two pitches,” he said. “Getting that changeup was big.”