Who: #19 South Carolina (7-1) vs Gardner-Webb (2-5). Founders Park, Columbia, SC. Time/TV: 4:00 pm streaming on SEC Network+. Line: SC -6.5. Total 15. Projected Starting Pitchers: Eddie Copper Fr. RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2Ks, 3 BBs, .133 OBA in 4 IP vs. Reid Bertram R-So, LHP 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2Ks, 1 BB, .143 OBA in 4 IP. Bertram started the Runnin' Bulldogs midweek loss to North Carolina A&T. Despite GW losing, Bertram pitched well allowing only two hits in four innings. The lefty from Concord, NC made 12 starts last season going 1-5 with a 6.07 ERA. History: The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 4-2. Carolina holds a 4-1 edge in games contested in Columbia. GW's last win in the series came in 2019, when they blitzed a bad Gamecock team 10-2. Last Meeting: March 15, 2022. Carolina won in Columbia 12-0. Carson Hornung had two hits and an RBI and Cade Austin struck out four in two innings of work. Brandt Belk drove the first GW pitch of the game over the left-centerfield wall. Kevin Madden also went 2-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Weather: A good day for baseball. Temps should be in the high 60s on this overcast day. Unlike last week, the temperature should only drop to the mid-60s by the game's end.

Scouting the Runnin' Bulldogs

Advertisement

Gardner-Webb was picked to finish second in the Big South by the league's coaches. While the season is still young, the Runnin' Bulldogs are not living up to expectations. GW opened the season with a home series loss to Appalachian State, then dropped a midweek game to NC A&T. This past weekend they had a win over Quinnipiac on Saturday sandwiched by losses to St. Joseph's and Canisius. Tonight's game in Columbia will be GW's first road game of the season. From Columbia, they'll head to Lubbock, Texas for a three game series with #18 Texas Tech. With four games this week against Top 20 competition, Bulldog coach Jim Chester was certainly hoping for better than 2-5 thru the first seven games. Despite being projected to finish second in their league, the Runnin' Bulldogs only landed one Preseason All-Big South selection, graduate senior Alec Burns. Burns began his career at West Virginia before transferring south in 2022. Like most of his teammates, the 6'4 shortstop is off to a slow start at the dish, hitting only .231 with just one extra base hit. As a team, GW is hitting only .246 with 75 strikeouts to only 36 walks. Two Runnin Bulldogs that haven't been plagued by a slow start are junior Tommy Tavarez and 5th-year senior Humberto Torres. Tavarez is hitting .407 with a team high three home runs and seven RBIs. He also leads the team in slugging and OPS at .852 and 1.319 respectively. Torres is a catcher that might DH tonight. He's right behind Tavarez in most offensive categories hitting .350 with two home runs and an OPS of 1.219. Gardner-Webb University is located in Boiling Springs, NC, just about five miles from the South Carolina border. You'd expect the Runnin' Bulldog roster to feature more Palmetto State natives, but they have just one. Junior RHP Garrett Hodges is a Greenwood native and played at Spartanburg Methodist previously. He's appeared in three games and could see action out of the bullpen tonight.

Gamecock Odds and Ends

The Gamecocks lead the nation in walks drawn with 76 on the season. That's eight more than second place Southern Illinois. Talmadge LeCroy leads the team with 11 free passes. LeCroy also leads the SEC in free passes drawn. In addition, the third baseman is hitting .391 and also leads the SEC with 16 runs scored. The Gamecocks are hitting .297 as a team but have an on base percentage of .483, that number is good enough for ninth nationally. The Gamecocks have hit ten home runs, but that number feels like it should be higher. Mark Kingston is going to have to give serious consideration to moving Dylan Brewer up in the lineup. Brewer is 14-for-25 (.560) with nine runs scored, a double, a triple, 10 RBI and five walks in the first eight games. The Clemson transfer is second in the SEC in batting average, second in hits and third in on-base percentage (.625). On the mound, Carolina is 15th nationally with a team ERA of 2.59. One area of concern has been the number of free passes that Gamecock pitchers have surrendered. Carolina has walked 30 batters in 66 innings for an average 4.09 a game. Carolina has struck 77 opposing hitters for a 2.57 BB/K rate. Issuing free passes with a defense that is only fielding at a .963 clip, will not equal success in the SEC. The Gamecocks' fielding percentage is 177th in the country.

Prediction: I don't think we'll see another 10-run rule tonight - but the Gamecocks tune up before the Clemson series. Gamecocks 10-4.