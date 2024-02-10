Garnet and Blackjack!

One year after losing 21 games, South Carolina men’s basketball reached 21 wins on Saturday afternoon with a 75-60 victory over Vanderbilt at Colonial Life Arena.

Another installment in the stunning turnaround kept South Carolina (21-3, 9-2 SEC) on top of the conference standings heading into Wednesday’s key road trip to No. 12 Auburn. It took a half to get the wheels turning, but once they did it was smooth sailing for the homesteading Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9 SEC) actually led 32-28 at the intermission off the back of South Carolina shooting just 1-of-11 from 3-point range. The only player really keeping the home team afloat was freshman sensation Collin Murray-Boyles who had 11 points before the break.

Then he took his already quickly growing legend to new heights.

He scored nine points before the first media timeout of the second half, immediately turning the tide and giving the Gamecocks a lead they never relinquished with four forceful buckets inside. By the time his day finished it totaled a career-high 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block. It was the most points by any South Carolina player in SEC play this season, but enough about the scoring.

Emphasis on the block.

Just five days after stonewalling 7-foot-5 Ole Miss center Jamarion Sharp on a key late layup attempt, he came up with a rejection perhaps even more impressive. With 13 minutes and change remaining in regulation, Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon snagged a steal and appeared to have a clear lane to the bucket for a layup.

It was clear in front of him. From behind, thundering forward towards a LeBron James-esque chasedown block, was Murray-Boyles.

Swat. Crowd pop. And lights out for Vanderbilt.



