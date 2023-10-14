Nuclear meltdown.

South Carolina football lead Florida 37-27 with under eight minutes to go before allowing Graham Mertz to drive for two long touchdown drives featuring three fourth down conversions and two on fourth-and-long, stunning the homecoming crowd and giving the Gamecocks a potentially crippling 41-37 loss.

Mertz kept the rally going with a fourth-and-11 conversion and a fourth-and-1 pitch to Trevor Etienne before Ardis Bordingham caught a four-yard touchdown pass with 4:40 to go. After South Carolina (2-4, 2-2 SEC) failed to close out the clock after getting one first down, Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) got one more chance with over two minutes to go. Mertz escaped a fourth-and-10 rush from DQ Smith to complete a desparation ball to Ricky Pearsall near midfield to keep the rally afloat, then found Persall in the end zone from 21 yards out to complete the miraculous drive.

Spencer Rattler had another strong game with 313 passing yards and four touchdowns, but could not complete the comeback attempt and threw a game-sealing interception to Miguel Mitchell with 20 seconds remaining.

Florida kicker Trey Smack hit four field goals on the game to help keep Florida in it despite its struggles with red zone offense, but it looked like the Gators left too many points on the board all day. They did it following Rattler’s first touchdown by settling for a field goal on their next two offensive possessions, and it happened once more on the last drive of the first half despite moving the ball inside the red zone.

On the first possession of the second half Florida picked up 39 yards on its first two plays, but an intentional grounding penalty on Mertz set the next series behind the chains and forced a 54-yard Smack field goal. Mertz found Kahliel Jackson for one score in the second quarter, but outside that did not find the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter despite throwing for 423 yards.

South Carolina’s offensive success was a little fewer and far between with a couple of key offensive mistakes on third downs — first a bad snap by new center Nick Garigulo and later a pass protection whiff by left tackle Tosin Babalade — killing drives. But they scored when they had their chances, and that combined with the red zone field goals allowed the home team to keep pace. JuJu McDowell found the end zone both as a receiver and a rusher, and Mario Anderson Jr. made the highlight-reel play of the season to date by hurdling a defender for an acrobatic score.

And when Rattler completed two touchdown passes early in the fourth quarter, it looked like a season-defining win was in the bag.

But one fourth down after another, one seemingly impossible lead after the next, the lead eroded. And for the first time in the Shane Beamer era, the Gamecocks fell to two games below .500 in a season.



