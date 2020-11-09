GamecockCentral - GC Live @ 2 | Addressing the rumors, Texas A&M Breakdown, Quarterback talk

There's no shortage of topics for GamecockCentral.com's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark to talk about in the Monday episode as we address the rumors flying around the future of the South Carolina football program, break down the Gamecocks' 48-3 loss to Texas A&M, and discuss the quarterback position moving forward. Not a GamecockCentral.com subscriber? Use the code Central60 at checkout for 60 days FREE!

GC Live is presented by Affordable Medical USA, home of "The Gameday Chair": https://rebrand.ly/Gamedaychair

Links to GamecockCentral Live! will be found on GamecockCentral.com's web platform and discussion forums and will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, in addition to being hosted on the GamecockCentral.com podcast network.

Subscribing (for free) to the GamecockCentral YouTube channel and clicking the "bell" icon next to the subscribe button will turn on your notifications, which means you will be notified each time GamecockCentral Live! drops a new show.

Gamecock fans - make sure you check out Affordable Medical USA's "Game Day Chair" to maximize your comfort at home when watching Gamecock football this season!

Be sure you also visit show sponsor DeadSoxy for the best premium sock experience - and get $10 FREE to spend at checkout! i.refs.cc/3Gn0wPbq