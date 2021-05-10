 GamecockCentral - GC LIVE: Latest on recruiting + Baseball salvages Game 3
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 13:17:03 -0500') }}

GC LIVE: Latest on recruiting + Baseball salvages Game 3

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark dive into the latest on recruiting plus discuss the baseball series with Mississippi State.

GC Live is presented by Clint Hammond of Mortgage Network.

Clint is the branch manager for the Columbia Mortgage Network. Contract Clint for all of your mortgage needs: chammond@MortgageNetwork.com Phone: 803-771-6933 Mobile: 803-422-6797 Fax: 866-741-1723

