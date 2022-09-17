With five defensive starters down injured against the top-ranked team in the country, South Carolina could not keep up.

Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the game and never looked back in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers accounted for three touchdowns as part of his 126 all-purpose yards for the game. The first score came on a five-yard end around off right tackle to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead inside the first five minutes.

South Carolina had two chunk plays on offense in the first half to move the ball into Georgia territory, the first coming on perhaps Spencer Rattler's best throw of the season when he hit Jaheim Bell on a perfectly-placed 46-yard pass to kickstart South Carolina's second possession.

But just as in each of the first two games, a bad decision led to an interception. Rattler forced the ball to his left trying to find JuJu McDowell in the flat, but Georgia freshman Malaki Starks intercepted the pass and returned it into South Carolina territory. Kendall Milton rushed the ball in from a yard out to capitalize on the turnover, and even a successful fake punt from Kai Kroeger to Traevon Kenion could not stop the bleeding as the drive eventually stalled out with an unsuccessful fourth down attempt.

Bowers' second score of the game punctuated Georgia's third drive when Stetson Bennett IV hit him on a six-yard fade route into the corner of the end zone. Bennett finished the game with 284 passing yards and three touchdowns, putting an exclamation point on his day with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Bowers on the third play from scrimmage of the second half.



Things did not improve even after Bennett’s backup entered to soak up the remainder of the snaps. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Carson Beck turned another Rattler interception into a touchdown pass when he found freshman Oscar Delp from 28 yards out.

JuJu McDowell flashed as the one positive for South Carolina with 65 yards on his 10 touches, and Luke Doty found Traevon Kenion for a touchdown with 53 seconds remaining to snap the shutout.

South Carolina will look to rebound with a two-game non-conference stretch starting next week at home against Charlotte.