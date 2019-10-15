Even though last week was one game, there’s got to be some inherit value in taking down a top five team at their place, right?

He’s always said a recruit doesn’t make a decision based on one game, and if he does, they probably don’t want him. It’s to reinforce that, when trying to gain traction with 17-year-old players, there might be a few setbacks on the field but usually one or two don’t mean a lot in the grand scheme of a player’s recruitment.

In the three years he’s spent building his program, one message in recruiting has stayed pretty consistent with Will Muschamp.

“I think the word is progress,” Muschamp said. “You talk about doing some great things and sometimes they have to see the results. They have to see that progress. I think the word that’s best is progress. They’ve seen some progress to be able to beat a really good team on the road.”

Also see: Analyzing the effects of Saturday's big win

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) took down then-No. 3 Georgia on the road in Athens Saturday in a dramatic, 20-17 double-overtime win.

They did it with a few Gamecock commitments and targets on hand with 2019 defensive line commit Alex Huntley in attendance along with Huntley’s teammate, and No. 4 player in the country, Jordan Burch.

While it may not move the needle much in the totality of Burch’s recruitment, it’s always important to show progress halfway through year four under Muschamp.

It’s not only helped on the recruiting trail, but it’s reinforced to a lot of younger players what it takes to win at a high level consistently.

Also see: Players preview Saturday's matchup with Florida

“You don’t win that game unless you have belief in the organization, belief in the coaching staff and belief in what you’re doing. There’s no way to overcome adversity on the rod against a really good football team. That’s resonated in the team,” Muschamp said. “The young guys may be wondering about how the process works and I’m not playing much and how this is going to go when I get into the offseason program and these coaches aren’t exactly the same guys who recruited me. All that is going through their mind. That’s part of it. When they’re able to be a part of something like that, they realize, ‘Ok this is why we practice the way we practice.’”

South Carolina’s game Saturday was the most-watched game in the noon timeslot in three years, according to ESPN with 3.2 million people watching the upset. Some of those, like Jaheim Bell, were potential prospects on the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks were coming off a bye week where they spent two full days on the recruiting trail, shoring up things with committed players and trying to put finishing touches on their 2020 class.

Right now, the Gamecocks currently have 21 members of the 2020 class that includes current players Nick Muse, Tavien Feaster and Matt Oliveira.

That means they’re recruiting to four spots in this class moving forward. Right now they have 18 high school or junior college players committed with five four-stars. The class is ranked No. 21 nationally and checks in at ninth in the SEC.

Also see: Insider notes on some hoops recruiting

“We had some really productive days,” Will Muschamp said after the bye. “Monday the entire staff, including myself, was out and again on Friday. We had a couple guys (to see) and we watched some games on Thursday as well. It was very productive…“I’m very pleased with where we are recruiting-wise. I’m really pleased with the class. We have to finish well. We have several spots left there and have to continue to drill down on our needs. I really like where we are at this time.”

