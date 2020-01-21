The Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) are one of the better teams in the SEC and bring a wealth of talent into Wednesday's matchup against South Carolina (10-7, 2-2 SEC)

The Gamecocks are coming off a much-needed perfect week after starting 0-2 and are looking to get over .500 in conference play for the first time this year and needing a win at No. 16 Auburn to do it.

The skinny: Auburn started the season as one of the hottest teams in the country, starting the season a perfect 15-0 and winning their first three SEC games while climbing to as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll.

They've now lost their last two games—both on the road at Alabama and Florida—by an average of 20.5 points.

They've lost a lot of production out of the backcourt from last year's Final Four run but have one of the best big men in the conference in Austin Wiley.

It's a team similar to last years with a heavy emphasis put on offensive efficiency and playing fast.

They're currently the fourth fastest team in the SEC through conference play, living by the three and dying by it. Through 17 games, over 30 percent of their points are coming from beyond the arc.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) are given a 16 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 78-67 Tiger win in Auburn.

What they do well: They haven't in SEC play with the 12th-best effective field goal percentage and second-worst three-point percentage, but Auburn is a very streaky shooting team and, when clicking, can fill the cup up.

They're top 100 in effective field goal percentage and, even with a 30.9 three-point percentage, they're shooting 54.5 percent from two, 22nd-best mark in the country.

What they do a great job of is getting to the free throw line, averaging almost 26 attempts per game. They don't convert at a high clip, but getting to the line is the important part.

They're good offensively but defensive is what the Tigers have excelled at this season. They're 29th nationally in defensive efficiency, 16th in block percentage and teams are shooting just 31 percent from three against them and 45.7 percent from two.

What they don't do well: For as good as they were to start the year, in SEC play the Tigers haven't been as good defensively. They're fouling a little too much and teams are shooting almost 37 percent from three against them over five games.

On the season as a whole, the Tigers haven't been great from the line, shooting just 65.4 percent from the charity stripe. In SEC play they haven't been great offensively with just a 44.4 effective field goal percentage and a really low steal rate, which means they're not shooting well and not forcing many turnovers on the other end for open court opportunities.

They're also the worst team in SEC play in assists to field goals made, which means the Tigers are playing a lot of hero-ball. The Tigers are also 11th in terms of getting their shots blocked.

In short, the Auburn offense is in a massive slump and the Tiger defense is giving up too many good looks to good teams and its coming back to hurt it.

Player to watch: Isaac Okoro, Wing

Wiley is the Tigers' best player, averaging 9.2 rebounds per game, but Okoro has been their hottest, currently second on the team in points per game (12.8 points) and is shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

The Gamecocks have shown a propensity to guard big men in the SEC but have had problems with wings and smaller guys like Okoro who can get to the rim on a dribble-drive.

In SEC play only, Okoro is top 25 among all SEC players in offensive rating, turnover rate, shooting percentage, steal percentage and fouls drawn per 40 minutes.

In five conference games he's averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent, 30.8 percent from three.

With Keyshawn Bryant's status still up in the air, it'll be up to Justin Minaya likely to guard him and keep him in check.