Before they do, though, a look at exactly what Georgia brings to the table this year.

It'll be the first matchup of these two teams with both needing a win to try and keep postseason hopes alive.

South Carolina travels to Georgia for the first of two rivalry games with the Bulldogs on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

After cleansing the palette this weekend with a dominating win over Texas A&M, the Gamecocks head back out on the road to try and avoid a similar result to their last away game.

The skinny: This is the first of two meetings between these teams over the final eight games of the year and it's always a rock fight when these two teams meet. This year doesn't seem to be that way.

Both of these two teams play incredibly fast, both top 60 in pace, and like to get up and down the court quickly.

Georgia was predicted to be a tournament team at the beginning of the year with an injection of young talent, but that hasn't come to fruition. The Bulldogs are just 2-8 in SEC play, with wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M. They've lost their last two games by a combined nine points, including a three-point loss in overtime to Alabama at home.

It's an incredibly young team that seems to still be trying to figure itself out, but Georgia is similar to Ole Miss where it has enough talent to beat any given team on any night.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (14-9, 6-4 SEC) are given a 41 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 77-75 Georgia win in Athens.

What they do well: Georgia is a really good offensive team, and it should be with as much explosive talent it has. They're 68th nationally in offensive efficiency, averaging 108.3 points per 100 possessions, have an almost 51 percent effective field goal percentage and are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country.

For the season they're shooting 53.9 percent from two, which means there's going to be a lot of pressure on guys like Maik Kotsar and Alanzo Frink to protect the paint.

Those numbers have taken a hit in SEC play, sliding closer to the mean, but they're still top half of the league in offensive rebound rate, steal percentage offensively (which means they don't get the ball stolen from them) and two-point percentage.

Defensively, the one thing they're good at is limiting opponent's trips to the foul line.

What they don't do well: For as solid as Georgia's been offensively this season, it has been just as bad defensively. The Bulldogs are dead last in the SEC in defensive efficiency, giving up 110.3 points per 100, and effective field goal percentage.

They're bottom half in the league in forcing turnovers, giving up offensive rebounds, three-point and two-point percentage against and defensive block percentage.

They do force some turnovers, which helps them, but this is a Georgia team that relies heavily on just outscoring opponents and playing fast to get extra possessions.

Player to watch: Anthony Edwards, F

Edwards is Georgia's star, projected to be a one-and-done and get drafted in the NBA Lottery this offseason. He's in the running for SEC Player of the Year averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent and 31.8 percent from three.

In league play he's stepped that up and become the go-to guy even more averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.4 percent and 31.8 from three.



He's athletic, can play in space and is a guy who's above average to elite in almost every offensive way.

It's going to be a big test for a Gamecock team that's without its best perimeter defender in Justin Minaya, which means the team defense will need to be on par and Keyshawn Bryant, who likely matches up with him Wednesday, will have to be ready to go.