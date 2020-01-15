Before things get started, here's how Kentucky stacks up so far this year.

The Gamecocks are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and have dropped their first two SEC games—versus Florida and at Tennessee—and welcome No. 10 Kentucky to town for a 6:30 p.m. tip Wednesday.

The skinny: This Kentucky team is a little different than the majority of John Calipari's freshman-laden teams. Four of the team's five starters are sophomores or older with both frontcourt players upperclassmen: junior Nick Richards and graduate transfer Nate Sestina.

After an early upset by Evansville three games into the year, Kentucky has pieced together a solid season so far with wins over Michigan State and Louisville in the non-conference and are a perfect 3-0 in SEC play with wins against Missouri, Georgia and Alabama.

Right now they're a pretty slow team, ranking No. 222 among 353 teams averaging 68.1 possessions, just shy of the 69 possession average. They're one of the tallest teams in the country with the average height at 6-foot-6.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) rely heavily on their starters with bench players only playing 29.2 percent of available minutes.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (8-7, 0-2 SEC) are given a 28 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 72-66 Wildcat win in Columbia

What they do well: The answer here is most things. The Wildcats are top 35 in offensive and defensive efficiency, scoring 109.4 points per 100 possessions and limiting teams to 90 points per 100.

Defensively teams have a 44.2 effective field goal percentage against them, 25th-best mark in the country, and the do a really good job getting to and converting from the free throw line.

Their 13th-best steal percentage on offense means they protect the ball well. Defensively teams aren't shooting well against them—29 percent from three, 44.5 from two and 65.9 from the line—and Kentucky is one of the best teams at blocking shots as well.



This Wildcat team might not be as flashy or studded with lottery picks as previous John Calapari teams were, but they are incredibly efficient and are a very consistent team.

What they don't do well: There really isn't much Kentucky is bad at this year, but their three-point shooting isn't all that high. The Wildcats are shooting just 32.1 percent from deep, 226th-best in the country, with almost 80 percent of their points coming from two or the free throw line.

Defensively they don't force a lot of turnovers, which means a turnover-prone South Carolina will face a little less pressure than it did their first two games against Florida and Tennessee.

Because of their youth at guard, they have a habit of turning the ball over with a higher than average non-steal turnover rate.

Player to watch: Ashton Hagans, G

Hagans, the Wildcats' starting point guard, has all of the tools that present South Carolina's guards challenges. The NBA talent is long and lanky and gets to the rim, which are things the Gamecock guards have struggled to defend at times this year.

Hagans, who was actually recruited by South Carolina, is 12th in the country in assist rate and is being used a lot by this Kentucky team to run the offense. He's good at drawing fouls, averaging 5.4 fouls drawn per 40 minutes, and is sixth in the SEC in steal rate, which means South Carolina's in for a long night if the guards don't protect the ball.

The sophomore is averaging 13 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game this year and it'll be up to guys like AJ Lawson, Jermaine Couisnard or Jair Bolden to try and keep him in check.