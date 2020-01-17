Get to know what Williams has at A&M this year before Saturday's 1 p.m. tip on the SEC Network.

Just 72 hours later they head to College Station for another road SEC test against Texas A&M with Frank Martin squaring off against longtime friend Buzz Williams.

The Gamecocks didn't have much time to savor their buzzer-beating upset win over Kentucky Wednesday.

The skinny: This is probably the most up in the air game to date for South Carolina with the Gamecocks entering this game as likely the better of the two teams. They've been really good on the road—3-1 with wins at UMass, Clemson and Virginia—and this will be their second early road test of SEC against Williams in his first year at Texas A&M.

Williams and Martin go back a ways with the two always playing a preseason scrimmage against each other during Williams's time at Virginia Tech.

In his first year with the Aggies he's 8-7 (2-2 SEC) with both wins coming over two bottom feeders this year in Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. The Aggies' only win over a KenPom top 100 team came Dec. 21 against No. 61 Oregon State.

Despite some struggles, they've played better in SEC play, taking LSU to overtime and losing to Arkansas by 10, boosting some anemic offensive numbers slightly.

Even though this team hasn't put together the start it wants, it's actually one of the more experienced teams in the SEC. Of the primarily 10-player rotation, six are upperclassmen with three being seniors.

Their starting point guard is a freshman in Andre Gordon, but they have a few pieces from that Sweet 16 run two years ago. Like most teams in the SEC they play really slow with the 329th overall adjusted tempo among 353 teams.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 SEC) are given a 47 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 63-62 Aggie win in College Station.

What they do well: While their offensive numbers are below average to bad, A&M actually plays pretty good defense. They're No. 55 in the country allowing just 92.9 points per 100 possessions and ranking in the top 50 nationally in effective field goal percentage against, FTA/FGA and three-point percentage against.

They force a decent amount of turnovers and do it not with steals but forcing bad passes or mistakes from the opposing offense.

In their four SEC games they're shooting 51.4 percent from inside the three-point line and have the second-lowest block percentage of the 14 total teams, which means they've gotten high-percentage looks down there the last four games.

It's a team that relies heavily on being good defensively to keep it in games with just not a lot of fire power on the offensive side of things.

What they don't do well: Like it was stated before, A&M is a pretty anemic offense for the most part. They rank No. 276 in offensive efficiency and are the third-worst three-point shooting team in the country converting at just a 25.6 percent clip.



They have one of the worst effective field goal percentages (44.9) and turnover rates in the country, which means they don't take great shot for the most part and turn the ball over entirely too much. They also let teams offensive rebound against them at a high rate as well.

They're 346th in scoring this season averaging just 60.3 points per game and are shooting overall less than 40 percent as a team. A&M is shooting 67.6 percent from the line this season.

These numbers have gotten better in SEC play and they're middle of the pack in most categories through a very small sample size.

For the most part this is an offense struggling to score and searching for any type of consistency right now.

Player to watch: Savion Flagg, G

Josh Nebo is the only other person this could be with the A&M big man averaging 12.9 points on 73 percent shooting and hauling in 7.9 rebounds per game, but the Gamecocks have shown a propensity to handle good big men.

Guards like Flagg is where they have a problem.

Flagg is second on the team averaging 11.4 points per game and, despite not starting at point guard, really makes that offense click. He plays in 80 percent of available minutes and has one of the better effective field goal percentages of anyone in the SEC. He's also averaging a team-best 2.3 assist per game and 4.7 rebounds.

Despite the team struggling to shoot from three, he's been able to hit on 38.1 percent of his three pointers this year and is a threat to shoot from anywhere. As a key piece in A&M's tournament run two years ago, Flagg's seen and played a lot of basketball.

It'll be interesting to see which guard—Jermaine Couisnard or AJ Lawson—is assigned to him and how they choose to defend it.