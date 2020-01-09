SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

All signs are pointing to the Gamecocks getting Jermaine Couisnard back into the fold against Tennessee.

Frank Martin said on his weekly call-in show Couisnard was "full go" in practice Thursday and is expected to practice again Friday and should be good to go Saturday against the Vols.

Also see: Live updates from the women's game against Arkansas

"He practiced real well. his mouth never stopped, which was a great thing for our team," Martin said. "The one thing he doesn't do is get quiet."

Couisnard missed South Carolina's game against Florida, a 13-point loss, with a back injury after straining it in the days after the Stetson game and didn't practice leading up to the game Tuesday.



Through 13 games, Couisnard has been the team's sixth man, averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds this year. He's also leading the team in assists and is top 300 nationally in assist rate with 23.6.

"Not having him in the game, I don't know if we win but we don't go nine possessions, score three points and turn the ball over four times," "He has a great mind for the game and a great understanding of the game even though he's a freshman."

Also see: More on the staff changes

The Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1 SEC) travel to Tennessee Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off against the Vols. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

