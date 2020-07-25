Gortman talks South Carolina offer
As a freshman at a South Carolina basketball camp, Jazian Gortman had one goal in mind: get head coach Frank Martin to notice him. Whatever he did during camp and over the next year worked.The Game...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news