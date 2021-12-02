Grading the Gamecocks: 2021 season grades
We've had 12 data points, and now it's time to hand in the final regular season grades. It was a season of good and bad for the Gamecocks, who reached bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news