Coming out of the game, the Gamecocks had some solid performance and some not-so-solid ones, but GamecockCentral handed out some grades after the game.

The Gamecocks dropped Saturday's game to Alabama, putting up 23 points against the Tide but giving up a lot of explosive plays to a potent Bama offense.

Quarterback: B+

It's hard to fault really anything Ryan Hilinski did in his first start against a SEC opponent Saturday, finishing with some freshman records in completions (36) and attempts (57) and tossing for 324 yards against one of the best pass defenses in the SEC.

He did throw one interception and forced a few passes which brings the grade down to a high-B, but what he did should really encourage South Carolina fans for what he can become over his career.

Running back: A

The Gamecocks continue to prove the rushing performances early in the year are no fluke, going for 135 yards on the ground and averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Take away the minus-16 yards on three sacks and the Gamecocks rushed for 151 yards, averaging 5.8 yards a pop.

Rico Dowdle picked up 102 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry, and looked like he had a touchdown but the officials called him down. Outside of Hilinski's play, the run game has probably been the biggest positive offensively this season.

Wide receiver/tight ends: B



Boy, Bryan Edwards has been on some kind of tear after just one catch for seven yards against North Carolina. Edwards picked up 79 yards on a career-high nine catches while Shi Smith picked up 90 yards and an insanely tough touchdown catch through two defenders.

Kyle Markway had another really good game with six other players notching a catch. The only thing really bringing this grade down are the drops a few guys had over the course of the game.

Offensive line: B

After a rough season opener, it looks like the Gamecocks have figured out their best five with Donell Stanley at center and Jordan Rhodes/Jovaughn Gwyn at guard. They paved the way for a really good day on the ground and kept Hilinski upright for the majority of the day.

There were times Alabama got pressure, five hurries and three sacks on 57 attempts, and there was one bad snap on the goal line but the offensive line played well against a front with a few future NFL players on it.

Defensive line: B-

This was another bright spot in the game with the Gamecocks limiting the Tide to just 76 yards on the ground and averaging three yards per carry. Alabama's longest run was just 12 yards and the front seven played well with Javon Kinlaw dominating the interior line seemingly all day.

Linebackers: C-

Ernest Jones led the team with nine tackles—two for loss—but tackling was an issue again with some of those leading to big plays in the defensive backfield. Probably the most glaring mistake was the Najee Harris touchdown catch where Jones tried to punch the ball and seemingly push Harris closer to the end zone.

That being said, the grade could have been lower without Jones playing really well outside of a few mental lapses.

Secondary: D-

This is probably the biggest disappointment after this group showed a lot of promise during preseason camp. They'd struggle to tackle Alabama's talented receivers, allowing Tua Tagovailoa to throw for an Alabama school record 444 yards and five touchdowns with touchdown passes of 11, 24, two 42 and 81 yards.

Part of that is because Alabama has three really good starting receivers, but tackling didn't look good Saturday.

Special teams: B

The Gamecocks turned in another solid special teams performance with Parker White hitting both of his field goals, both from over 40 yards including one from 48 yards out. They executed a perfect fake field goal for a touchdown that was called back for a hold.

The things bringing this grade down some is a kickoff out of bounds, an illegal formation on a punt downed inside the one-yard line and a failed fake punt, but otherwise a solid special teams outing.

Coaching: B-



After getting killed by fans after what looked like a conservative game plan against North Carolina, Will Muschamp and Bryan McClendon looked like completely different play callers Saturday.

They were aggressive—two fakes on special teams, going for it on fourth down four times—and it put South Carolina in positions to score touchdowns. Teams don't upset Alabama kicking field goals, and Muschamp showed trust in McClendon and the offense by letting them take some chances over the course of the game.

Give McClendon some credit as well, who schemed well around Hilinski's skill set with some quick passes and getting the ball into skill players' hands.