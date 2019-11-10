The offense struggled again and the defense played well, so let's get to handing out some grades.

The Gamecocks are coming off arguably their worst home loss under Will Muschamp, and are left reeling after a 20-15 loss to App State Saturday night.

Quarterback: C

Saturday's offensive struggles aren't all on Hilinski, who finished 32-for-57 for 325 yards and a touchdown. He'd struggle with accuracy at times and had a pretty back-breaking pick six that went through the hands of Legette.

He held onto the ball a little too long sometimes but he played well enough to keep his team in the game.

Running backs: D

This grade would be a F if not for Rico Dowdle's five catches for 67 yards, including a few clutch plays on the final drive of the game. After that, there was nothing good to see there.

They rushed for 21 yards, averaging less than a yard a carry, with the longest run of the night coming from Hilinski (nine yards). A team predicated on running the ball was dominated by a smaller defensive line.

Receivers/tight end: C-

Again, this would be lower if not for Bryan Edwards. He tried his hardest to put the team on his back. Coming back from a knee sprain he suffered in the first half, Edwards put up 90 yards on nine catches, setting the new school record. They also got two catches from walk-on Trey Adkins for 33 yards.

Drops were a big issue again, something that's been a problem the last few weeks, and the receivers did nothing to help the offense.

Offensive line: F

This group was dominated by a smaller, less-talented defensive line, getting just 21 yards rushing and allowed three sacks on Ryan Hilinski over the course of the game. They also had key false start and holding penalties in the second half that killed any offensive rhythm they had.

Defensive line: B

The defensive line actually played pretty well, holding App State to just 97 yards rushing, 2.4 yards per carry. Javon Kinlaw had a half a sack and Kobe Smith had a solid game as well.

They'd get bounced out of a few gaps at times, but a solid showing.

Linebackers: B-

Ernest Jones continued his dynamic sophomore season, registering 10 tackles, an interception and a sack, while Sherrod Greene and TJ Brunson combined for 12 tackles as well.

They continue to be a much-improved unit after last season.

Secondary: B-

They held App State, a really good passing game, to 105 yards with a long of just 24 yards. The biggest knock, which is why the grade is a little lower, is their tackling in space allowed for a few bigger plays that resulted in touchdowns or scoring opportunities.

Special teams: C-



Joe Charlton continues to be good, averaging 52 yards per punt Saturday, and Parker White hit all three of his field goals. The problem is Xavier Legette muffed a punt and, with the Gamecocks holding some momentum, gave up huge kick off returns to swing momentum back to the Mountaineers.

Coaching: D

South Carolina was called for eight penalties, including two unsportsmanlike conducts and getting called for 12 men on the field after the end of the third quarter.

Some of the offensive game plan was head-scratching and the team didn't seem to get better as the game went on outside of the final five minutes of the game. At some point, that does have to fall back on the coaching staff.